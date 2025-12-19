United States President Donald Trump offered positive remarks about pro-crypto Fed chair nominee Chris Waller at a recent press conference, as speculation continues over his final choice.

“I think he’s great. I mean, he’s been a man who’s been there a long time. Somebody that I was very involved with and sense of his career, and he’s a fantastic man,” Trump said during a press conference on Thursday.

Waller has recently been perceived as relatively supportive of crypto, saying in an August speech at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium 2025 that there is “nothing to be afraid of” about crypto payments operating outside the traditional banking system.

Trump says everyone on the shortlist “would be a good choice”

Waller currently has a 14% chance of being selected, according to crypto prediction platform Polymarket, making him the third most likely pick. Crypto-friendly White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett leads at 53%, followed by former Fed governor Kevin Warsh with 28% odds.

US President Donald Trump expects to make the Fed chair announcement in the next few weeks. Source: YouTube

Trump said that the list has been narrowed to three or four candidates. “I think every one of them would be a good choice, honestly,” he said.

When asked whether Fed governor Michelle Bowman was also on the shortlist, Trump did not directly answer the question, but described her as a “fantastic person.” Polymarket currently puts Bowman’s odds at 2%.

Trump said that he expects to make the announcement over the “next couple of weeks.” “I don’t know before the end of the year, but pretty soon,” Trump said.

Crypto industry has been keeping a close eye on Fed chair developments

The crypto industry has been paying close attention to developments surrounding Trump’s Fed chair nominee, with the discussion ramping up in recent months as the Fed’s role in monetary policy is often seen as affecting broader crypto market conditions.

Interest rates, which are set by the Federal Reserve, are widely viewed as having a significant impact on the crypto market.

When rates are lowered, investors tend to seek higher-risk assets such as cryptocurrencies, as traditional investments like bonds and term deposits become less attractive.

