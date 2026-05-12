Institutional credit moves onchain

FalconX’s tokenized credit vaults can now be used as collateral in DeFi markets on Monad, expanding institutional lending products across blockchain networks.

FalconX has expanded its tokenized structured credit facility to the Monad network, allowing institutional credit vault deposits to be used as collateral in decentralized finance protocols such as Morpho.

Tokenization takes traditional credit facilities and represents them as digital tokens on a blockchain. In this case, the facility packages loans originated through FalconX’s lending business into tokenized credit products accessible through Pareto vaults curated by M11 Credit.

RWA.xyz data shows real-world assets issued onchain have grown to more than $31 billion, including Treasurys, credit products and other financial assets. Credit-related assets alone account for more than $5 billion in distributed value across blockchain networks.

The FalconX deployment adds support for using AA_FalconXUSDC vault tokens in onchain lending markets, enabling investors to borrow against institutional credit exposure while maintaining yield-bearing positions. Data from RWA.xyz shows FalconX Credit Vault currently holds about $127 million in distributed value.

FalconX Credit Vault. Source: RWA.xyz

FalconX Credit Vault. Source: RWA.xyz

According to an announcement shared with Cointelegraph, the system also includes automated margin controls, real-time collateral monitoring and onchain settlement features.

Monad Foundation director of marketing Nathan Cha told Cointelegraph that the broader opportunity for tokenized credit products lies in their composability across DeFi markets, allowing institutional assets to be reused across lending, trading and other onchain financial activity.

FalconX is a crypto prime brokerage and institutional lending company, while Monad is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain designed for high-performance financial applications.

Related: OKX lets institutions use BlackRock’s BUIDL fund as trading collateral

Institutional credit moves onchain

Today's announcement is representative of a broader push to bring traditional financial products onto blockchain networks.

Maple Protocol ranks as the largest manager in the tokenized credit sector with around $1.7 billion in distributed value, followed by SICOS Securities with about $902 million and Anemoy with roughly $476 million.

Tokenized credit. Source: RWA.xyz

Tokenized credit snapshot. Source: RWA.xyz

Earlier this year, Maple Finance expanded its yield-bearing syrupUSDC token to Coinbase’s Base network and pursued a proposal to allow the asset to be used as collateral on Aave. Like FalconX’s credit vault product, syrupUSDC is backed by institutional lending activity and designed for use across decentralized finance markets.

The push to bring financial assets onchain has also gone beyond credit markets into tokenized securities and exchange infrastructure.

In March, the New York Stock Exchange signed an agreement with Securitize to support a securities platform for blockchain-based share issuance, trading and settlement.

That same month, Nasdaq partnered with Kraken and tokenization company Backed to develop infrastructure for blockchain-based equities designed to move between traditional and onchain markets.

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