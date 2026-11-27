Asset manager Franklin Templeton plans to add the Hyperliquid (HYPE) token to its crypto index exchange-traded fund (ETF), according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Nov. 25.

The token will be added to the Franklin Crypto Index ETF on Dec. 1, following HYPE’s inclusion in the fund’s benchmark. The fund, which trades under the ticker EZPZ, currently holds Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA) and Lumen (XLM).

Hyperliquid, a layer-1 blockchain that hosts a decentralized exchange specializing in perpetual futures trading, has seen its total value locked rise to $7.3 billion from $4.13 billion in early January. The protocol generated $80.3 million in revenue over the past 30 days, according to DefiLlama.

Its native token, HYPE, is used to pay network fees and can be staked to earn rewards. The protocol also uses a portion of its trading fee revenue to buy back HYPE on the open market, linking trading activity on the platform to demand for the token.

Related: HYPE teases all-time high as NYSE owner ICE eyes US Hyperliquid perps

HYPE expands its Wall Street footprint

Franklin Templeton’s move comes as more investment products offer exposure to HYPE.

Three US spot exchange-traded products (ETPs) tracking HYPE have launched since May, with offerings from asset managers 21Shares, Bitwise and Grayscale. They collectively held approximately $266.5 million in assets under management as of Nov. 27, according to Coinperps data.

These products allow US investors to gain exposure to the Hyperliquid ecosystem through traditional financial rails without having to directly hold the token.

The exchange ranks among the largest venues for decentralized perpetual futures trading, although its official interface remains restricted to US users. Perpetual futures are derivative contracts that allow traders to speculate on an asset’s price movements without a fixed expiration date.

President Donald Trump said in August that Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chair Michael Selig was working to bring Hyperliquid into the US in compliance with regulations.

Related: Hong Kong adds Hyperliquid to list of ‘suspicious’ crypto platforms