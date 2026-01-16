Google is rolling out updated crypto app requirements in South Korea, a move that may significantly restrict access to offshore crypto exchanges by tying app availability to local regulatory clearance.

According to South Korean media outlet News1, starting Jan. 28, crypto exchange and wallet apps listed on Google Play in South Korea must upload documentation proving that their Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) registration with the country's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has been accepted.

Google reportedly clarified that developers listing crypto exchange and custodial wallet apps must upload proof of completed FIU registration acceptance through its developer console.

Apps that fail to meet the requirement may be blocked in South Korea, preventing new downloads and potentially disrupting access over time.

Binance, OKX face potential Google Play app lockout

According to the News1 report, Google’s updated policy is expected to have a significant impact on major overseas crypto exchanges. The media outlet specifically cited crypto exchanges Binance and OKX as platforms that may be affected by the rollout.

While South Korea requires crypto exchanges servicing domestic users to register with the FIU, obtaining formal registration can be challenging for offshore companies.

The process typically involves establishing a local legal entity, implementing anti-money laundering (AML) systems, undergoing on-site inspections and obtaining Information Security Management System (ISMS) certification.

While Binance has a 10% stake in the local crypto exchange Gopax, it doesn’t have an official local entity in South Korea. OKX previously faced allegations of operating as an unregistered crypto exchange in the country.

A Binance spokesperson told Cointelegraph that they are aware of the new policy but highlighted that this was “not unique to Binance and impacts other crypto apps as well.”

The spokesperson said that users who change devices, perform a factory reset, uninstall the app or complete a major OS update that requires re-installation “may temporarily be unable to re-download” their application from Google Play once the changes are rolled out.

“We are actively engaging with Google to seek a constructive resolution,” Binance told Cointelegraph. “We remain fully committed to providing our users with secure, reliable, and compliant services worldwide.”

OKX declined to comment.

A broader Google Play crypto policy shift

The requirement reflects Google’s enforcement of its global cryptocurrency app policy, rather than a new directive from South Korean regulators.

The rollout in South Korea is part of a wider Google Play effort to align crypto apps with local financial regulations across multiple jurisdictions.

On Aug. 14, 2025, Google Play updated its Cryptocurrency Exchanges and Software Wallets policy to require exchanges and custodial wallet providers to meet licensing and regulatory standards in specific countries.

Under the framework, developers operating in the United States must register with regulators such as the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). Meanwhile, those in the European Union must qualify as licensed crypto-asset service providers.

Related: South Korea considers pre-emptive crypto account freezes, report says

Tighter app access contrasts with the tokenization framework approval

Google Play’s enforcement arrives as South Korea advances a separate regulatory track focused on integrating blockchain technology into its capital markets.

On Thursday, the National Assembly passed amendments to the Electronic Securities Act and the Capital Markets Act, formally introducing tokenized securities and allowing the regulated distribution of investment contract securities.

The framework aims to support blockchain-based issuance and settlement within the existing securities regime.

Under the revised laws, securities issued using distributed ledger technology are treated as traditional financial instruments and remain subject to disclosure, licensing and investor-protection mandates.

Magazine: OKX user’s desperate plea, Hong Kong talks gold stablecoins: Asia Express