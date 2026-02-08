Google worldwide search volume for “crypto” is hovering near one-year lows, reflecting weak investor sentiment amid a broad market downturn that reduced the total market capitalization of crypto from an all-time high of more than $4.2 trillion to about $2.4 trillion.

Worldwide search volume for “crypto” is 30 out of 100 at the time of this writing, with a reading of 100 indicating the highest level of search interest, which was last reached in August 2025 in parallel with the market capitalization high. The 12-month low is 24, according to Google Trends data.

Google worldwide search volume for the term “crypto.” Source: Google Trends

Search volume in the US featured a similar pattern, with volume peaking at 100 in July and dropping to below 37 in January. However, US search figures diverged from worldwide volume data by surging back up to 56 in the first week of February.

The yearly low for the US is 32, which was recorded during the April 2025 market crash fueled by US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

Crypto market volume is down sharply, with total market volume dropping from a high of more than $153 billion on Jan. 14 to about $87.5 billion on Sunday, according to CoinMarketCap.

Google stats for US search volume for “crypto.” Source: Google Trends

Google search volume data is often used as a gauge of investor sentiment and corroborates other sentiment indicators like the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, a market indicator used to measure crowd sentiment.

Investor sentiment craters as Fear & Greed Index hits record lows

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index hit a record low of 5 on Thursday, but inched up to 8 by Sunday, according to CoinMarketCap. Still, both levels signal “extreme fear” in the markets.

Crypto investor sentiment is now at the same levels it was following the collapse of the Terra ecosystem and its dollar-pegged stablecoin in 2022.

The CoinMarketCap Crypto Fear & Greed Index plunges to record lows. Source: CoinMarketCap

The collapse of Terra sent shockwaves through the crypto world, triggering a wave of cascading liquidations that accelerated the 2022 bear market.

Investors are currently searching for social signals that the crypto market has bottomed to time their entries, according to market sentiment analysis platform Santiment.

“Crowd sentiment is fiercely bearish. The ratio of positive to negative commentary has collapsed, with negative comments hitting their highest point since December 1st,” Santiment said in a report published Friday.

