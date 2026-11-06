Greece’s parliament approved legislation imposing a 10% tax on cryptocurrency gains, establishing new rules for investors as the country prepares to introduce the levy in 2027.

The Hellenic Parliament passed the tax measures Thursday as part of a broader bill covering loan oversight, debt protections and financial market regulation.

The bill introduces a 10% tax on profits from crypto asset sales but exempts investors whose annual gains do not exceed 500 euros ($560), local financial publication Oikonomikos Tachydromos reported Friday. The new framework is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2027.

The legislation also imposes a 15% tax on income from staking, crypto lending and providing liquidity to decentralized protocols. Using crypto to buy goods or services may also trigger capital gains tax, while swapping one crypto asset for another does not generate taxable gains, the report notes.

Greece’s Ministry of National Economy and Finance first proposed the tax in October. The legislation gives investors 12 months to voluntarily declare previously unreported crypto gains. They must pay the resulting tax within 60 days of filing to avoid penalties and interest.

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