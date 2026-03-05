Key takeaways

Federal authorities in North Carolina seized more than $61 million in USDT, revealing how pig-butchering schemes combine emotional manipulation with fraudulent crypto investment platforms to defraud victims at scale.

Investigators leveraged the public, immutable nature of blockchain records to trace victim deposits across multiple wallets. Despite attempts to obscure the trail, every transfer remained permanently visible and reconstructable.

Using blockchain analytics, authorities clustered related addresses based on transaction flows, timing patterns and consolidation points, allowing them to connect dispersed wallets back to the broader scam network.

Because the stolen funds were held in USDT, Tether’s ability to freeze tokens at specific addresses upon legal request played a decisive role in preventing the funds from disappearing permanently.

The investigation targeted a romance-driven scam, also known as a pig-butchering scam, a deceptive practice in which criminals build romantic trust with victims to lure them into using fraudulent investment apps. While the amount of money recovered was significant, the case stands out for the technical skill investigators displayed. By tracking digital footprints across multiple accounts and decoding complex money laundering tactics, investigators successfully froze the funds before they could disappear.

The anatomy of a romance crypto scam

Romance crypto scams begin by grooming victims.

Scammers may pretend to be romantic partners or friendly contacts on social media, dating sites or messaging apps. They spend weeks or months cultivating trust with their victims. They then pitch a unique crypto investment opportunity, often touting insider knowledge or a proprietary trading platform.

Victims are guided to visually appealing but entirely fake crypto websites featuring bogus trading dashboards, phony inflated returns and real-time charts mimicking real exchanges.

Visible “gains” prompt victims to pour in more money. However, when they try to withdraw funds, new demands are made for taxes, fees or additional deposits. Eventually, the accounts are locked completely.

By that point, the money disappears.

Did you know? Blockchain analysis firms can map millions of wallet addresses into clusters using behavioral fingerprints even when criminals try to obscure ownership through rapid transfers.

The $61-million seizure in North Carolina

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina, federal authorities seized more than $61 million in USDT connected to a romance-fueled crypto fraud ring.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents traced victim funds through an intricate network of digital wallets. Scammers had tried to hide the trail by shuffling assets across a number of addresses, a standard crypto laundering technique. However, blockchain’s public, immutable ledger records every transaction permanently.

That transparency ultimately enabled the breakthrough.

How investigators traced the funds

A systematic digital footprint recorded on the blockchain resulted in the $61-million seizure. Law enforcement reconstructed wallet transactions step-by-step, converting publicly available ledger information into solid proof.

Tracing transactions on the blockchain

When victims transferred money to fraudulent accounts, these transactions appeared transparently on the blockchain. Investigators could:

Pinpoint the addresses where victims made deposits

Monitor follow-up transfers between wallets

Map transfer patterns across clusters of interconnected addresses.

While the scammers quickly shifted funds across wallets, the full transaction record remained intact on the blockchain.

Blockchain analytics tools enabled investigators to group wallets based on behavioral patterns such as shared transaction flows, fund consolidation points and timing correlations.

Eventually, investigators were able to zero in on multiple addresses holding significant USDT amounts.

Wallet clustering and laundering patterns

Pig-butchering operations frequently employ multi-tiered transfers:

Dividing assets among various wallets

Channeling them through intermediary accounts

Merging funds into larger storage wallets.

Such tactics aim to create confusion and delay detection, yet they fail to erase the verifiable record.

Through reconstruction of the funds’ path, investigators linked several wallets to the broader fraudulent scheme.

With critical storage addresses confirmed, officials acted swiftly.

Did you know? The US Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) receives thousands of crypto-related fraud complaints annually, with romance-investment scams ranking among the fastest-growing categories.

Tether’s key role in freezing the assets

Since the stolen funds were held in USDT, a centralized stablecoin, active cooperation from the issuer became essential.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) publicly recognized Tether’s support in transferring and freezing the seized assets. Stablecoin issuers possess the technical capability to immobilize tokens at designated addresses when served with legitimate legal orders.

Tether’s CEO emphasized that the inherent transparency of blockchain allows law enforcement to respond swiftly and decisively to illicit activity.

This case highlights that although cryptocurrency transactions operate on decentralized networks, many stablecoins maintain centralized control features that authorities can invoke during investigations.

Cooperation by the issuer can play a major role in whether victims are able to recover their funds.

Did you know? Some pig-butchering operations are run from large overseas compounds where victims of human trafficking are forced to carry out online scams under coercion.

The escalating wave of crypto fraud

The $61-million seizure is far from an isolated incident.

Crypto scams have exploded in both volume and complexity. According to industry analyses, total losses from cryptocurrency fraud approached about $17 billion in 2025, with AI-enhanced impersonation schemes showing especially sharp year-on-year growth.

Pig-butchering operations stand out as particularly destructive due to their combination of:

Psychological manipulation and trust-building

Extended grooming periods

Aggressive, high-stakes investment pressure

Sophisticated, professionally designed fraudulent platforms.

In many instances, perpetrators have begun using AI-generated images and deepfake videos to bolster their credibility and deceive victims more effectively.

Judicial responses have grown markedly tougher. In early 2026, a central participant in a pig-butchering-related money laundering network tied to more than $73 million in illicit funds received a 20-year federal prison sentence. This signaled the heightened priority authorities now place on dismantling these schemes.

Why blockchain transparency is a game-changer

This investigation challenges a widespread myth that cryptocurrency transactions are impossible to trace.

While privacy-focused coins and mixing services do exist, the vast majority of widely used cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), run on fully public blockchains. Every transaction is permanently recorded on an open, immutable ledger.

For law enforcement and investigators, this transparency delivers powerful advantages:

Complete, permanent visibility into historical transaction flows

Advanced wallet clustering to link related addresses

The ability to cross-reference blockchain data with Know Your Customer (KYC) records from regulated exchanges

Detection of behavioral patterns that span multiple networks.

The moment illicit funds interact with compliant exchanges, custodial services or other identifiable entities, the odds of connecting anonymous wallets to real individuals rise dramatically.

Why crypto price volatility doesn’t shield criminals

A related myth holds that perpetrators can simply “wait out” authorities by parking stolen funds in volatile assets until scrutiny fades.

In this seizure, however, the funds were held in a dollar-pegged stablecoin, USDT. That price stability protects the value of the stolen assets, but it also keeps them firmly within the traceable realm.

Because blockchain records are permanent and publicly queryable, investigators can patiently reconstruct cases over months or even years. The digital trail typically remains available indefinitely, allowing authorities to return and execute seizures long after the initial crime occurred.

What this means for scam victims

For individuals targeted by romance-driven crypto scams, recovering stolen money remains an uphill battle.

Once funds reach self-custodied wallets under the scammers’ control, successful recovery hinges on several critical factors:

Prompt reporting by victims as soon as the fraud is suspected

Strong coordination among law enforcement agencies across countries

Active participation from cryptocurrency exchanges

The ability of stablecoin issuers to freeze assets on short notice.

The $61-million seizure in North Carolina shows that significant recoveries are achievable. However, they demand tight collaboration between victims, federal investigators, blockchain forensic specialists and compliant crypto companies.

The shifting landscape of crypto enforcement

This high-profile seizure reflects a clear evolution in how authorities handle cryptocurrency crime:

Law enforcement teams are steadily improving their expertise in blockchain tracing techniques.

Major stablecoin issuers are showing greater willingness to assist in active criminal probes.

Judges and prosecutors are handing down substantially longer prison terms to participants in large-scale fraud and money laundering networks.

While pig-butchering schemes continue to grow more advanced and deceptive, investigative tools and international partnerships are advancing at a comparable pace.

The main question is no longer whether cryptocurrency transactions can be traced. The real challenge now is speed. The question is how fast authorities and their partners can freeze and seize assets before the funds are scattered across unreachable wallets or jurisdictions.