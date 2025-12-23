The cryptocurrency market witnessed pockets of outperformance from select altcoins in 2025, but a broad-based altcoin rally failed to materialize. According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin (BTC) did not breach its yearly low dominance of 55.5% hit on Jan. 5, 2025, signaling that traders did not abandon BTC and rush into altcoins.

Glassnode said in a recent post on X that nearly all crypto sectors had underperformed BTC over the past 3 months, signaling “a market environment where capital concentration favors BTC.”

Could the major altcoins make a comeback in 2026? Let’s analyze the charts of the top 5 major altcoins to find out.

Ether price prediction

Ether (ETH) pierced the $4,868 resistance in August, but the breakout turned out to be a bull trap.

ETH/USDT weekly chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The Ether price has dipped below the 50-week simple moving average ($3,070), indicating that bears have the upper hand. Buyers attempted to start a recovery but are facing selling at the 20-week exponential moving average ($3,454).

There is support at $2,623, but if the level cracks, the ETH/USDT pair could plummet to $2,111 and then to $1,600. Buyers are expected to fiercely defend the zone between $1,600 and $1,385.

The first sign of strength will be a break and close above the 20-week EMA. That suggests the bears are losing their grip. The pair may then attempt a rally to $4,000 and eventually to $4,956. Above $4,956, the pair could soar to $6,194 and then to $9,030.

BNB price prediction

BNB (BNB) has been stuck between the moving averages, indicating a balance between supply and demand.

BNB/USDT weekly chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

If the price breaks below the 50-week SMA ($775), it suggests that the bears have overpowered the bulls. The BNB price could then tumble to the solid support at $500. Buyers are expected to fiercely defend the $400 to $500 zone.

Typically, after a sharp fall, the price tends to consolidate before making the next directional move, as seen from the range-bound action from May 2022 to February 2024. If history repeats, the BNB/USDT pair may range between $500 and $930 for some time.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price breaks above the 20-week EMA, it suggests that the bulls are attempting to take charge. The pair may then climb to $1,182 and eventually to the all-time high of $1,375.

XRP price prediction

XRP (XRP) has been sliding toward the solid support at $1.61, where the buyers are expected to step in.

XRP/USDT weekly chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

A bounce off the $1.61 level is likely to face strong selling at the 20-week EMA ($2.38). If the price turns down sharply from the 20-week EMA, it increases the likelihood of a break below the $1.61 support. If that happens, the XRP/USDT pair could plunge to $1.25 and subsequently to the psychological support at $1.

Alternatively, if the price turns up from the current level or the $1.61 support and breaks above the 20-week EMA, it signals that the bearish momentum is weakening. The pair may then climb to $3, bringing the large $1.61 to $3.66 range into play. A close above $3.66 could catapult the XRP price to $5.19.

Solana price prediction

Solana (SOL) has been trading below the moving averages and is likely to decline to the $95 support.

SOL/USDT weekly chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Buyers are expected to fiercely defend the $95 level, but the relief rally is likely to face selling at the moving averages. If the price turns down sharply from the moving averages, it signals a negative sentiment. The bears will then make one more attempt to sink the SOL/USDT pair below $95. If they succeed, the pair could descend to $80 and later to $50.

Contrarily, if the Solana price turns up and breaks above the moving averages, it signals a possible range-bound action between $95 and $260 for a few more weeks. The next leg of the up move could begin on a close above $260. The pair could then soar to $425.

Dogecoin price prediction

Dogecoin (DOGE) has dipped to the bottom of the $0.13 to $0.29 range, where the buyers are expected to step in.

DOGE/USDT weekly chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Both moving averages are sloping down, and the RSI is in the negative territory, indicating that bears are in control. If the price sustains below the $0.13 level, the selling could intensify, and the DOGE/USDT pair may collapse to $0.09.

Time is running out for the bulls. They will have to aggressively defend the $0.13 level and push the Dogecoin price above the moving averages to extend the consolidation for some more time.

The longer the consolidation, the stronger the eventual breakout from it. If buyers drive the price above $0.29, the pair is expected to pick up momentum and accelerate toward $0.48.

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision. While we strive to provide accurate and timely information, Cointelegraph does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information in this article. This article may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Cointelegraph will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from your reliance on this information.