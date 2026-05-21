Bitpanda expands offerings

IG Group, which launched spot crypto in the UK last year, is bringing the service to European investors through Bitpanda’s infrastructure.

IG Europe has partnered with Bitpanda to offer crypto for European investors, using the Austrian exchange’s infrastructure for liquidity, trading connectivity and market data.

IG’s push to bring spot crypto trading to its European client base comes after launching the service in the United Kingdom in 2025. The new expansion has no confirmed timeline.

“This partnership broadens our product offering across Europe, giving experienced investors access to a wider range of asset classes with the quality and security they demand,” said Esteve Jane, managing director of IG Europe, which is regulated by BaFin in Germany.

IG Group is a London-listed FTSE 100 trading platform with 1.3 million clients globally.

The Bitpanda deal allows IG to offer crypto services to clients across the bloc without building the infrastructure itself. It also comes as MiCA has raised the compliance bar for offering crypto services, with stringent requirements around capital, governance, risk management and custody, making partnerships like this a faster route to market.

Related: Bitpanda targets banks with Vision Chain tokenization platform

IG Group sees minimal crypto revenue

IG Group reported 331.2 million British pounds ($444.5 million) in revenue for the first quarter of the year, with spot crypto contributing just $3.2 million, less than 1% of the figure.

Despite the small revenue, IG Group has been expanding its crypto push. The company acquired Australian crypto exchange Independent Reserve, enabling the launch of spot crypto to IG’s clients in Australia in March. In 2025, it also obtained its Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) license in Germany.

IG Group shares are up 2.7% today. Source: Yahoo! Finance

Meanwhile, in October, IG sold the futures exchange Small Exchange to Kraken as part of a separate collaboration with the global crypto exchange.

Related: Bitget taps ex-Bitpanda legal chief Oliver Stauber to build Vienna MiCA hub

Bitpanda expands offerings

As Cointelegraph reported, Bitpanda is building Vision Chain, an Ethereum layer-2 designed to let European banks and fintechs issue and trade tokenized stocks, bonds and funds under MiCA and MiFID II compliance.

The company has also been expanding beyond crypto. It recently added support for thousands of equities and exchange-traded funds as part of a move toward becoming a full-stack financial platform, and launched in the UK earlier this year. The Vienna-based exchange is eyeing a potential public listing this year.

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