Bitpanda expands offerings

IG Group shares are up 2.7% today. Source: Yahoo! Finance
Meanwhile, in October, IG sold the futures exchange Small Exchange to Kraken as part of a separate collaboration with the global crypto exchange.
Related: Bitget taps ex-Bitpanda legal chief Oliver Stauber to build Vienna MiCA hub
As Cointelegraph reported, Bitpanda is building Vision Chain, an Ethereum layer-2 designed to let European banks and fintechs issue and trade tokenized stocks, bonds and funds under MiCA and MiFID II compliance.
The company has also been expanding beyond crypto. It recently added support for thousands of equities and exchange-traded funds as part of a move toward becoming a full-stack financial platform, and launched in the UK earlier this year. The Vienna-based exchange is eyeing a potential public listing this year.
Big Questions: Is China hoarding gold so yuan becomes global reserve instead of USD?
More on the subject