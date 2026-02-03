ING Germany, the retail banking unit of Dutch multinational ING Group, is expanding crypto investment access through new partnerships with US asset managers Bitwise and VanEck.

The German bank is rolling out crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) from Bitwise and crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs) from VanEck, the companies announced separately on Monday.

The new offerings join ING-listed investment vehicles from 21Shares, WisdomTree and BlackRock’s iShares.

The launches come amid a challenging crypto market, with Bitcoin (BTC) trading 10% down year-to-date, reflecting adoption by traditional finance despite market turbulence.

New offerings cover Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, XRP and more

Starting in February, ING Germany clients can trade Bitwise crypto ETPs with order sizes of at least 1,000 euros ($1,180) without execution fees, while smaller orders are subject to a $4.60 commission, according to Bitwise.

“The products can also be used for savings plans without execution fees,” the company noted, adding that the partnership underscores both companies’ long-term commitment to digital assets.

While the promotion covers the full Bitwise product range on Deutsche Börse Group’s Xetra platform, the offer focuses on three key products: Bitwise Core Bitcoin ETP (BTC1), Bitwise MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP (DA20) and Bitwise Physical Ethereum ETP (ZETH).

VanEck’s crypto ETNs listed on ING include 10 securities linked to Bitcoin, Ether (ETH), Algorand (ALGO), Avalanche (AVAX), Chainlink (LINK), Polkadot (DOT), Polygon (POL) and Solana (SOL), as well as two basket ETNs.

ETPs are a broad category of securities tracking underlying assets, while ETNs are a specific type of ETP structured as unsecured debt securities. Similar to exchange-traded funds (ETFs), ETPs hold assets, while ETNs do not, offering a return linked to an index instead.

Global crypto ETPs have had a rough start to 2026, losing $3.43 billion over the past two weeks and posting $1 billion in outflows year-to-date, according to CoinShares. After the recent sell-off, Bitcoin ETFs rebounded on Monday, attracting $562 million in inflows, according to SoSoValue.

