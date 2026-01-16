Electronic brokerage giant Interactive Brokers has expanded its crypto offerings, allowing clients to fund their accounts using stablecoins.

Interactive Brokers said on Thursday that it inked a collaboration with stablecoin infrastructure provider zerohash to allow clients to fund their accounts with USDC (USDC) on the Ethereum, Solana, or Base blockchains.

It added that deposited stablecoins are automatically converted into US dollars and credited to the client’s brokerage account, and plans to add support for Ripple USD (RLUSD) and PayPal USD (PYUSD) next week.

The firm first allowed retail investors to fund individual brokerage accounts with USDC in December and the company had reportedly mulled launching its own stablecoin earlier in the year.

Stablecoins will address “critical pain point”

Interactive Brokers said stablecoins will address a “critical pain point” in accessing global capital markets as traditional cross-border funding through fiat wire transfers can be costly and slow.

In contrast, the company said stablecoin funding offers near instant settlement, with lower costs, and no business hours to follow.

“Stablecoin funding provides international investors with the speed and flexibility required in today’s markets,” said Interactive Brokers CEO Milan Galik. “Clients can transfer funds and begin trading within minutes, while also reducing transaction costs.”

Interactive Brokers started offering crypto services in 2021 for its trading platform, which included Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). Several other tokens, including Solana (SOL) and XRP (XRP), were added in 2025.

Throughout 2025, stablecoins experienced significant growth as countries and even banks explored the use of the tokens.

The stablecoin sector surpassed $300 billion in market capitalization for the first time in October, clocking a year to date growth of 46.8% at the time, mainly driven by Tether (USDT), USDC and Ethena Labs’ yield-bearing stablecoin USDe (USDE).

As of Friday, the entire stablecoin market cap is over $310 billion, according to DeFi data aggregator DefiLlama.

