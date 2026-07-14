Source: DefiLlama
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The agreement adds to a growing number of stablecoin payment initiatives announced in Japan this year, as companies test blockchain-based payment and settlement systems across retail and corporate use cases.
In June, Circle and Japan’s largest investment bank, Nomura, were reported to be developing a stablecoin-based foreign exchange settlement service for Japanese companies. The service would allow businesses to convert yen into USDC for cross-border transactions and near-instant settlement.
On Monday, convenience store operator Lawson announced plans to test yen-denominated stablecoin payments at a Tokyo location beginning in August, while Japanese payments company Netstars launched a merchant payment service supporting USDC, USDT and JPYC across the Solana and Polygon blockchains.
Japan was among the first major economies to establish a legal framework for stablecoins, allowing banks, trust companies and licensed money transfer providers to issue fiat-backed tokens under amendments to the Payment Services Act that took effect in 2023.
The country has also been advancing broader digital asset reforms. In June, the Lower House passed a bill that would classify crypto assets as financial instruments, potentially opening the door to crypto exchange-traded funds and bringing the sector under stricter market rules.
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