The companies will explore using USDC for JCB’s cross-border treasury operations and merchant payments in Japan as regulated stablecoin adoption gains momentum.

Japan’s largest domestic payment network, JCB, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Circle to explore using USDC for cross-border payments and merchant transactions.

Under the memorandum, the companies will initially explore using USDC for JCB’s internal cross-border fund transfers through a proof of concept, while also evaluating stablecoin payments at merchants in Japan for international visitors. The companies said they will also assess technologies that support interoperability across multiple blockchain networks.

The agreement builds on a separate initiative JCB launched in January with Digital Garage and Resona Holdings to test stablecoin payments at physical stores in Japan. That project focuses on identifying technical and operational challenges to bringing stablecoin payments to domestic merchants.

Beyond the initial proof of concept, JCB and Circle said they will evaluate additional applications for stablecoin infrastructure aimed at cross-border payments and merchant services, though they did not provide a timeline for commercial deployment.

USDC is the world’s second-largest stablecoin by market capitalization, with a circulating supply of about $73 billion, behind Tether’s USDT at roughly $184 billion, according to DefiLlama data.

Source: DefiLlama

Related: USDC issuer Circle wins final approval for US national trust bank charter

Japan accelerates stablecoin payment adoption

The agreement adds to a growing number of stablecoin payment initiatives announced in Japan this year, as companies test blockchain-based payment and settlement systems across retail and corporate use cases.

In June, Circle and Japan’s largest investment bank, Nomura, were reported to be developing a stablecoin-based foreign exchange settlement service for Japanese companies. The service would allow businesses to convert yen into USDC for cross-border transactions and near-instant settlement.

On Monday, convenience store operator Lawson announced plans to test yen-denominated stablecoin payments at a Tokyo location beginning in August, while Japanese payments company Netstars launched a merchant payment service supporting USDC, USDT and JPYC across the Solana and Polygon blockchains.

Japan was among the first major economies to establish a legal framework for stablecoins, allowing banks, trust companies and licensed money transfer providers to issue fiat-backed tokens under amendments to the Payment Services Act that took effect in 2023.

The country has also been advancing broader digital asset reforms. In June, the Lower House passed a bill that would classify crypto assets as financial instruments, potentially opening the door to crypto exchange-traded funds and bringing the sector under stricter market rules.

Magazine: Strategy became a symbol of the dot-com crash: Could history repeat?