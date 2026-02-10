Ether (ETH) struggled to hold prices above $2,000 on Tuesday, and against this backdrop, analysts noted that Ether’s 31% decline in 2026 fits a familiar price fractal from previous bull markets.

Key takeaways:

ETH’s recent dip to $1,736 may mark only the first of many lows in a larger consolidation phase.

Onchain cost-basis data clusters between $1,300 to $2,000, reinforcing this range as a potential demand zone.

ETH fractal hints at a longer base-building phase

A long-term fractal comparison between the 2021-2022 and 2024-2025 cycles suggests that Ether’s sharp sell-off mirrors a pattern in which an initial bottom is formed before the price revisits lower levels due to further market weakness.

On the weekly chart, ETH’s drop toward the $1,730 region resembles its “first low,” rather than a definitive market floor.

Ether fractal analysis on the weekly chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

In 2021, ETH spent 12 months consolidating around the first low ($1,730) and a lower support band ($885), allowing leverage to reset and spot demand to rebuild.

Applying this framework, ETH may continue ranging between roughly $1,300 and $2,000, with downside tests toward the $1,500–$1,600 zone possible before a sustained base is formed.

Onchain cost basis data cites $1,300–$2,000 as a demand zone

Ether’s UTXO realized price distribution (URPD) data underlines the chances of an extended consolidation. Large supply clusters remain above current prices, with $2,822 accounting for 5.86% of the ETH supply and $3,119 holding 6.15%, forming heavy overhead resistance.

Below current spot prices, notable clusters appear at $1,881 (1.58 million ETH) and $1,237, suggesting potential demand zones if the price continues to retrace.

Ether UTXO URPD distribution. Source: Glassnode

Structurally, $1,237 stands out as a potential cycle floor, followed by intermediate support near $1,584 and stronger acceptance around $1,881, where the realized supply concentration increases.

Derivatives data aligns with this view. The liquidation heat map shows cumulative long liquidations at risk of $4 billion to $6 billion, ranging to $1,455, from $1,700 and these are levels that may still be targeted by sellers.

However, more than $12 billion in short liquidity is stacked up to $3,000, implying that once downside liquidity is absorbed, the directional bias may shift higher in the coming months.

Ether one week chart analysis. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

What is giving Ether structural support?

Data from CryptoQuant shows Ethereum withdrawals from exchanges have surged to their highest level since October 2025, with net outflows exceeding 220,000 ETH. Binance recorded daily net outflows of roughly 158,000 ETH last Thursday, the largest since August 2025.

These flows coincided with ETH trading between $1,800 and $2,000, suggesting accumulation or risk-off repositioning at these levels.

MNCapital founder Michaël van de Poppe highlighted a similar dynamic, noting that price often lags network and narrative growth.

Stablecoin transaction volume on Ethereum has risen roughly 200% over the past 18 months, even as the ETH price remains about 30% lower, a divergence that may lead to a parabolic repricing for the altcoin.

ETH stablecoin transactions. Source: X

