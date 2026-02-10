Ledger, the French digital asset security company known for its hardware wallets, has integrated OKX DEX into its Wallet app, enabling users to execute multichain token swaps directly from a self-custodial environment.

According to the company, the integration provides access to OKX DEX’s liquidity aggregation from within the Ledger Wallet app, allowing users to swap tokens with the need to interact with external decentralized exchange interfaces.

Ledger said trades are routed using OKX DEX’s proprietary X-Routing technology, which aggregates liquidity across hundreds of decentralized exchanges to identify efficient execution paths. Transactions remain signed on the user’s Ledger device, with private keys never leaving the hardware wallet.

A spokesperson for Ledger told Cointelegraph that access to the OKX DEX integration is rolling out gradually, starting with availability for about 20% of Ledger Wallet users beginning Tuesday, with no device firmware or app update required.

At launch, swaps are supported on Ethereum (ETH), Arbitrum (ARB), Optimism (OP), Base (BASE), Polygon (POL) and BNB Chain (BNB), with no cross-chain or cross-seed swaps enabled.

OKX DEX is a decentralized exchange aggregator in the OKX ecosystem that routes trades across multiple onchain liquidity venues, separate from the company’s centralized exchange.

Crypto IPOs expected in 2026

The integration follows reports in January that Ledger is exploring a US initial public offering that could value the company at more than $4 billion, with Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and Barclays involved in early discussions.

While Ledger would not confirm the reports, if true, it would join a growing list of crypto companies with their eyes set on public listings this year.

In January, tokenization platform Securitize advanced plans to go public through a merger with a Cantor Fitzgerald–backed blank-check company, disclosing in related filings that its revenue grew more than 840% through September 2025.

That same month, digital asset custodian Copper was reported to be exploring public listing options, though the company said it is not currently planning an IPO.

US-based crypto exchange Kraken is also expected to go public sometime in 2026. In November, Kraken said it had confidentially filed a draft registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, taking a formal step toward a potential initial public offering of its common stock.

However, on Tuesday, multiple media outlets reported that the company’s chief financial officer, Stephanie Lemmerman, had been ousted. Her name does not appear on Kraken-parent Payward’s leadership page, which now lists Robert Moore, formerly vice president of business expansion, as deputy chief financial officer.

Cointelegraph reached out to Payward and Kraken for comment on the changes, but had not received responses at time of publication.

