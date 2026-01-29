Ethereum layer 2 MegaETH has penciled its mainnet launch for Feb. 9 after a rigorous “global stress test” last week to ensure the high‑speed chain is ready for public use.

“Get ready for the fastest* EVM chain ever,” MegaETH co-founder and chief technology officer Lei Yang posted to X on Wednesday after the chain was seen processing up to 35,000 transactions per second during the seven-day stress test.

The test involved MegaETH opening the mainnet to select users to test latency-sensitive apps while MegaETH devs pushed the chain to the limit on the backend.

Around 10.7 billion transactions were processed on the chain from Web3 games like Smasher, Crossy Fluffle, and Stomp.gg, with one selected user, Simon Dedic, founder and managing partner of crypto investment firm Moonrock Capital, noting that the apps ran smoothly in real-time.

“No latency. No congestion. No degraded UX like you get on almost every other chain. Just apps that work, smoothly, in real time,” Dedic said. “Wild to think MegaETH has already processed more transactions in a few days than Ethereum did in nearly 11 years, without compromising user experience.”

“I don't know about you, but this is what I want my onchain future to feel like.”

Checking out MegaETH mainnet



Playing Crossy Fluffle where every move is a transaction onchain



Incredibly smooth



Welcome to the real time blockchain https://t.co/T0hNWx5dIV pic.twitter.com/hFS1w7tQL1 — munch (@munchPRMR) January 22, 2026

The 10.7 billion transactions seen in the stress test fell just short of the MegaETH team’s 11 billion target.

MegaETH has touted offering sub-millisecond latency and over 100,000 TPS capacity, positioning it to become one of the fastest blockchains in the crypto industry.

It hit up to 47,000 TPS in earlier testing before reaching 35,000 TPS in stress tests. However, real-world TPS could turn out to be a far lower figure.

Other high-speed chains, such as Solana, have a theoretical maximum of 65,000 TPS; however, their real-world throughput is closer to around 3,400 TPS, according to Token Terminal data.

MegaETH is backed by Ethereum co‑founders Vitalik Buterin and Joe Lubin, and several crypto venture capital firms, including Dragonfly Capital, Figment Capital, and Big Brain Holdings.

MegaETH faced issues with token sale late last year

Not everything has been smooth-sailing in MegaETH’s road to mainnet launch.

In November, MegaETH ran a pre-deposit sale aimed at bootstrapping liquidity and allocating future tokens ahead of the mainnet launch instead of doing a traditional public sale.

It raised $500 million from the pre-deposit sale, but later returned those funds following a series of technical and operational failures, including misconfigured systems, a multisignature transaction mishap, and know-your-client errors.

