Japanese firms prepare for crypto’s move into finance 

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin treasury holdings. Source: Bitcoin Treasuries
Metaplanet’s securities push adds it to a growing list of Japanese financial and crypto firms positioning themselves ahead of a regulatory shift that could bring digital assets closer to the country’s traditional financial markets.
Japan’s Lower House reportedly passed a bill on Thursday that would bring crypto assets under the country’s financial instruments framework, potentially opening a path to crypto exchange-traded funds and more favorable tax treatment for digital assets.
Related: Japan approves bill to classify crypto as financial instruments
Japan’s market infrastructure firms are also testing how digital assets could fit into existing capital markets. In April, the Japan Securities Clearing Corporation, part of Japan Exchange Group, said it would launch a proof of concept with Mizuho, Nomura and Digital Asset to test the use of Japanese government bonds as digital collateral on the Canton Network.
SBI Shinsei Bank is reportedly preparing a deposit-linked crypto rewards service that would allow customers to receive vouchers redeemable for Bitcoin, Ether or XRP through SBI VC Trade. SBI’s broader group has also been expanding across crypto exchange services, stablecoin lending and planned securities products, including investment trusts and ETFs tied to crypto assets.
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forming a securities arm as the Bitcoin (BTC) treasury company expands into financial products tied to its crypto holdings
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