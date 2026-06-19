Stablecoins raise the political stakes

Source: EUR-Lex
“That’s a concern that MiCA parks in the stablecoin chapter, not in the exchange-license one,” Brisov added.
The ECB has consistently voiced concerns about privately issued stablecoins, favoring tokenized financial infrastructure anchored by central bank money instead. According to The Big Whale, Lagarde's reported intervention was tied to stablecoins.
Lagarde has argued that Europe should prioritize regulated settlement systems rather than rely on private stablecoins, while ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel has warned that stablecoins could even reinforce US dollar dominance.
At the same time, market data underscores Binance's position as the world's largest stablecoin exchange and the dominant hub for stablecoin liquidity.
Source: Binance
According to CryptoQuant data reported in February, Binance held approximately $47.5 billion in stablecoins, representing about 65% of total stablecoin reserves across centralized exchanges. That figure was up from roughly $35.9 billion a year earlier.
Related: AllUnity debuts SEKAU, a fully reserved Swedish krona stablecoin
The Big Whale also reported that France could be Binance's remaining route, though no formal French application had been filed.
ESMA and HCMC did not immediately respond to Cointelegraph’s requests for comment. The ECB and French regulator Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) declined to comment.
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