Visa-issued crypto cards saw a massive spike in usage in 2025, with the total net spend increasing by 525% last year.

According to Dune Analytics data, the total net spend for six crypto cards issued by blockchain projects in partnership with Visa went from $14.6 million in January to $91.3 million at the end of December.

The six cards tracked come from crypto payments platforms GnosisPay and Cypher, along with decentralized finance projects EtherFi, Avici Money, Exa App, and Moonwell.

The crypto card from Visa-partnered EtherFi led all competitors by a fair margin, notching a total spend of $55.4 million, compared to second-placed Cypher at $20.5 million.

Visa crypto card net spend graph. Source: Dune Analytics

“These figures demonstrate not only the fast adoption of crypto cards among users but also the strategic importance of crypto and stablecoins for Visa’s global payment ecosystem,” noted Polygon researcher @obchakevich_ via X on Sunday.

“The increase in spend volume confirms that crypto is no longer just an experimental technology but a fully-fledged tool for everyday financial transactions,” they added.

Visa ramping up on stablecoins

Visa looks primed for more growth with its crypto cards in 2026, as the firm has been doubling down on its stablecoin ventures over the past few months.

The traditional payments firm now supports stablecoins across four blockchains, and has been making a slew of partnerships and infrastructure moves to broaden access to the assets for retail and institutional clients.

In mid-December, the firm took things up a notch by launching a stablecoin advisory team focused on onboarding and helping banks, merchants, and fintechs launch and manage stablecoin products.

