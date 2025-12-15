Visa launched a global Stablecoins Advisory Practice, a unit that will help banks, merchants and fintechs design, roll out and manage stablecoin products.

The payments giant said Monday that the new advisory arm will focus on practical questions that traditional players struggle with, and offer stablecoin training and market trends programs, go-to-market planning and technology enablement for stablecoin integration.

“Stablecoins may represent an opportunity to enhance speed and lower cost in payments, so with the support of Visa, we are evaluating how this technology could fit into our broader strategy to deliver meaningful value to our 15 million members worldwide,” said Matt Freedman, senior vice president at Navy Federal Credit Union.

The move indicates that onchain dollars are now significant enough to warrant their own dedicated business line within one of the world’s largest payment networks, and it’s not a greenfield bet.

With the Stablecoins Advisory Practice, Visa is wrapping a consultancy around infrastructure it has been building out quietly for several years, including more than 130 stablecoin‑linked card programs across 40‑plus countries and billions of dollars in annualized USDC (USDC) settlement volume on its network.

Visa has launched a global Stablecoins Advisory Practice. Source: Visa

A broader pivot toward stablecoin rails

The timing aligns with a broader shift in how mainstream companies approach cryptocurrency. Stablecoins, rather than volatile assets like Bitcoin (BTC), are becoming the default method for using blockchains for payments.

Stripe has rolled out stablecoin payouts and accounts, pitching them as faster, cheaper options for global creators and platforms.

PayPal is pushing its PayPal USD (PYUSD) dollar token deeper into its own ecosystem, including YouTube creator payouts in the United States, and JPMorgan’s JPM Coin continues to expand as an institutional settlement rail.

What this means for Bitcoin’s role

That rise of onchain dollars is starting to eat into narratives that once belonged to Bitcoin. In November, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood trimmed her 2030 Bitcoin price target from $1.5 million to $1.2 million, explicitly citing stablecoins taking over some of the functions she once expected Bitcoin to fulfill in payments and emerging markets.

The change doesn’t kill her long‑term “digital gold” thesis for BTC, but it does acknowledge that, in practice, the asset people want to spend or use to escape broken local banking systems is often a dollar on a blockchain rather than a volatile bearer asset.

Visa’s new stablecoin advisory business underlines this shift. Household‑name processors are now coaching banks and fintechs on stablecoin strategy, which means they’re betting that stablecoins will dominate the transactional “money” use case. At the same time, Bitcoin is settling into a more defined role as macro collateral and a long-term store of value.