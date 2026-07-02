131 wallets linked to ISIS-K received $1.4 million in donations

OFAC update to SDN list, new wallets included. Source: OFAC
ISIS-K has historically solicited crypto through donation campaigns on various websites and messaging platforms, Chainalysis said.
The report said that the 131 Tron addresses in the latest round of sanctions received over $1.4 million in crypto donations since 2023 and sent over $880,000.
Network of ISIS-K funding entities sanctioned by OFAC. Source: Chainalysis
Chainalysis identified multiple such donation addresses used by the group on Tron, Monero and the Bitcoin network. It found significant exposure to mainstream services, including some wallets that sent funds to Syria-based cryptocurrency exchanges.
Related: US sanctions Sinaloa cartel-linked Ethereum addresses
Blockchain analytics tools are playing an increasingly prominent role in financial sanctions targeting illicit activity.
Earlier in April, blockchain intelligence company TRM Labs said that onchain evidence was key to securing the conviction of three individuals for terrorism financing in Indonesia in 2024 and 2025.
“Indonesian courts have demonstrated that cryptocurrency evidence — wallet addresses, transaction histories, on-chain flows — is not only admissible but can anchor a terrorism financing prosecution,” TRM said in a statement.
Magazine: Are DeFi devs liable for the illegal activity of others on their platforms?
More on the subject