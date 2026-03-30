A Polymarket trader turned $676 into $67,608 on Saturday by capitalizing on a rare mistake during a UFC heavyweight bout, where the wrong fighter was initially announced as the winner.

The trader, known as LlamaEnjoyer on Polymarket and Verrissimus on X, watched the live fight between Tyrell Fortune and Marcin Tybura and suspected that a mistake may have been made when UFC presenter Bruce Buffer announced Tybura as the winner.

During that time, Polymarket shares for Fortune fell to one cent, and LlamaEnjoyer was able to place the $676 bet moments before Buffer corrected himself and declared Fortune the winner.

LlamaEnjoyer profited roughly $67,000 from the UFC’s brief blunder, allowing him to capture a near 100x return.

Receipt of the LlamaEnjoyer’s win on Polymarket. Source: Polymarket



The incident shows the speed at which odds on prediction markets can whipsaw during live events.

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LlamaEnjoyer almost lost $100,000 initially

Speaking about the incident, the Polymarket trader said they almost put $100,000 on Tybura at 99 cents, presumably once the initial decision was made before realizing that something “was off.”

“Cancelled my order, scooped up 1c shares instead. the UFC corrected the winner seconds later. easiest 100x ever.”

The trader said they placed the trade before a UFC commentator said “We have a mistake,” meaning that they made the bet within 50 seconds of Tybura being incorrectly declared the winner.

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WHAT JUST HAPPENED? 😅



Marcin Tybura defeats Tyrell Fortune via unanimous decision! ☝️#UFCSeattle | Stream TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/PqlRwBYdTD — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) March 28, 2026

“There’s no way Tybura won that fight,” LlamaEnjoyer said.

Prediction markets have become one of the hottest use cases in crypto, with trading volumes clocking more than $10.4 billion so far in March, marking a tenfold increase from March 2025.

Over 865,000 users have placed bets on prediction markets like Polymarket, Kalshi and Opinion so far in March, spanning a wide range of events, from sports and politics to financial results, culture and more.

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