US-based exchange-traded funds issuer ProShares has launched a money market ETF designed to qualify as an eligible reserve asset under the GENIUS Act, positioning it for potential use by stablecoin issuers.

The ProShares GENIUS Money Market ETF, trading under the ticker IQMM, invests exclusively in short-term US Treasurys. Unlike conventional government money market funds, it uses a floating net asset value (NAV) based on market pricing and trades intraday on an exchange.

According to an announcement on Wednesday, the structure includes same-day settlement and dual NAV features designed for institutional reserve management.

The prospectus adds that because the portfolio is limited to reserve-eligible assets under the GENIUS Act, the fund’s yield may be lower than that of money market funds with broader mandates. It also says that shares are expected to be held primarily by one or more stablecoin issuers backing outstanding tokens.

The prospectus further warns that future rulemaking under the GENIUS Act or other US legislation could affect how the ETF may be used as a reserve vehicle.

The US GENIUS Act, passed in July 2025, establishes federal standards for payment stablecoin reserves, including requirements that backing assets be held in high-quality, short-duration instruments such as US Treasurys.

Bethesda, Maryland-based ProShares was founded in 2006, and manages more than $95 billion in assets across its ETF and mutual funds, according to the company.

Related: Ether bulls target $2.5K as staking ETF launch, RWA growth fuel optimism

New SUI staking ETFs launch as Bitcoin funds post weekly outflows

Several asset managers rolled out new crypto ETFs this week, including staking-focused SUI (SUI) products.

On Wednesday, Canary Capital Group launched the Canary Staked SUI ETF on Nasdaq under the ticker SUIS, offering exposure to the spot price of SUI while participating in the Sui Network’s proof-of-stake validation process to generate additional token rewards reflected in the fund’s net asset value.

According to data from Nasdaq.com, the ETF was trading between $23.42 and $23.71 on Thursday, with 3,633 shares changing hands at the time of writing. The ETF closed its first day of trading on Wednesday at $24.17 after opening at $25.00 a share.

The same day, Grayscale Investments said its Sui Staking ETF began trading on NYSE Arca under the ticker GSUI, offering exposure to SUI and reflecting staking rewards generated through participation in the Sui network.

SUI is the native token of the Sui Network, a layer-1 blockchain built by former Meta Libra engineers to support high-throughput, low-cost applications across decentralized finance, digital marketplaces and gaming.

The new alt-coin ETFs launched as spot Bitcoin ETFs remained under pressure this week, extending their run of net outflows.

US-listed products recorded $133.3 million in net redemptions on Wednesday, bringing weekly withdrawals at that point to $238 million, according to SoSoValue data. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust led the declines, with $84.2 million exiting the fund.

CoinMarketCap’s Crypto Fear and Greed Index remains in extreme fear at 11 out of 100, underscoring persistently weak sentiment across digital asset markets.

Fear and Greed index. Source: CoinMarketCap.com

Magazine: Bitcoin may take 7 years to upgrade to post-quantum: BIP-360 co-author