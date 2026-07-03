RBI renews push to isolate crypto from banking

Chainalysis’ 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index. Source: Chainalysis
India ranked first in Chainalysis’ 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index, although the RBI reportedly challenged the methodology behind private-sector adoption rankings.
The RBI’s latest reported proposal echoes an approach it took in 2018, when the central bank directed regulated financial institutions to stop dealing in crypto or providing services to individuals and businesses involved in them.
The approach effectively cut off crypto exchanges from India’s banking system without prohibiting individuals from owning or trading crypto.
India’s Supreme Court overturned the circular in March 2020, following a challenge brought by exchanges and the Internet Mobile Association of India. The court recognized the RBI's authority to take preventive action but found that the measure failed the test of proportionality, noting that the central bank had not shown harm suffered by entities it regulated.
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In May 2021, the RBI clarified that banks could no longer cite the invalidated circular when cautioning customers against crypto transactions. However, it said regulated institutions could continue applying know-your-customer, anti-money laundering and foreign-exchange compliance requirements.
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