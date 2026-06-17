USDC at the center of the Ready Card

Source: ngjupeng
Screenshots of Ready’s message also stated that users would receive automatic refunds for any remaining subscription period within 10 business days.
It remains unclear which company will serve as the new card provider for the Ready Card or what prompted the change. The previous issuer-side partner linked to the program was Kulipa, according to publicly available documentation.
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Cointelegraph contacted Ready for comment regarding the issue but did not receive a response by publication time.
Formerly known as Argent, Ready is a wallet built for the Starknet ecosystem, an Ethereum layer-2 scaling network using zero-knowledge rollups.
While Ready’s wallet supports multiple crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), the Ready Card is primarily built around USDC, which users spend directly from their wallet balance at checkout.
Source: Ready
According to Ready documentation, the system checks a user’s USDC balance in real time when a purchase is made and processes the transaction through Mastercard’s payment network, converting crypto into fiat at the point of sale. The card issuer acts as the bridge between the self-custodial wallet and traditional payment rails.
This structure allows users to retain full control of their assets in the wallet, while the card only provides a spending layer on top of those funds. If card access is restricted, users can still hold and transfer USDC onchain without interruption.
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