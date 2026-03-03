Riot Platforms posted record annual revenue of $647.4 million for 2025, up 72% from $376.7 million a year earlier.

In a Monday announcement, the company said the increase was driven by a $255.3 million jump in Bitcoin (BTC) mining revenue, which reached $576.3 million in 2025 amid a rise in operational hashrate and higher average Bitcoin prices. During the year, Riot produced 5,686 Bitcoin, up from 4,828 BTC in 2024.

The average cost to mine one Bitcoin, excluding depreciation, climbed to $49,645 from $32,216 in 2024. Riot attributed the higher cost largely to a 47% increase in the global network hashrate, which increased mining difficulty. That impact was partly offset by a 68% increase in power credits received during the year, the company said. Engineering revenue also rose, reaching $64.7 million compared with $38.5 million in 2024.

Riot earnings report. Source: Riot

Despite the record performance, Riot reported a net loss of $663 million because of accounting adjustments and changes in the paper value of its Bitcoin holdings. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the year was $13 million.

Riot closes 2025 with 18,005 BTC worth $1.6 billion

Riot ended 2025 with 18,005 Bitcoin on its balance sheet, including 3,977 BTC pledged as collateral. Based on a year-end Bitcoin price of $87,498, those holdings were valued at roughly $1.6 billion. The company also held $309.8 million in cash, of which $76.3 million was restricted.

In January, Riot signed a data center agreement with chipmaker AMD and sold Bitcoin to buy 200 acres of land in Rockdale, Texas. The move came after activist investor Starboard Value said the company’s shift toward artificial intelligence and high-performance computing could carry a valuation of up to $21 billion, urging the Bitcoin miner to accelerate the pivot.

Riot shares. Source: Yahoo Finance

Riot’s shift toward AI and data centers comes amid similar moves by other major miners. Companies including Hive, Hut 8, TeraWulf and Iren are converting mining facilities and power capacity into data-center operations, and some players such as CoreWeave have already transitioned fully into AI infrastructure.

Bitcoin miners struggle amid crypto slump

Several publicly traded Bitcoin miners faced pressure in 2025 as crypto prices weakened. Core Scientific reported fourth-quarter revenue of $79.8 million, down 16% year-on-year and below analyst forecasts, with mining revenue almost halved to $42.2 million.

TeraWulf also missed estimates, reporting quarterly revenue of $35.8 million, down from $50.6 million in the previous quarter and below expectations. MARA Holdings posted even steeper losses. The miner reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $1.71 billion, compared with net income of $528 million a year earlier, as revenue slipped 6% to $202.3 million.

