US Securities and Exchange Commission chair Paul Atkins says he is confident that the crypto market structure bill will make it onto US President Donald Trump’s desk this year.

In an interview with Fox Business on Monday, Atkins discussed the regulatory outlook for crypto this year. Atkins praised the passing of the GENIUS act in 2025, noting that the bill provides an important part of regulatory clarity in the US.

Moving forward, he highlighted the bipartisan crypto market structure bill as the next key boost to the domestic crypto sector.

“This [bill] fits in with the president’s focus on making America the crypto capital of the world, so if you have clear legislation and clear rules, then you have certainty in the marketplace,” he said, adding:

“We’re behind it, we’re very bullish on the effects of the bill getting to the president to be signed this year and I think that will really be a huge help to the crypto marketplace.”

On Monday, the US Senate Agriculture Committee, which oversees the Commodities Futures Trading Commission, pushed back the final markup of the bill to the end of January, stating that it needs more time to finalize details and garner support for the legislation.

The Senate Agriculture Committee had initially slated a markup for the bill on Thursday, as that would coincide with a markup of the same bill by the SEC-overseeing Senate Banking Committee. The latter’s markup will still go ahead on Thursday as planned.

With anticipation for the crypto bill growing, one factor that may throw a spanner in the works is a potential government shutdown, which may happen if the House fails to pass a set of government spending bills by Jan. 30.

On X, Atkins said the most important thing the government can currently do for investors is to “bring crypto asset markets out of the regulatory gray zone.”

“Passing bipartisan market structure legislation will help us future-proof against rogue regulators, ensuring that we achieve President Trump’s goal to make the U.S. the crypto capital of the world,” Atkins said.

The crypto market structure bill is seen as a major step in the right direction for establishing clear oversight for the US crypto market, with the bill aiming to give the SEC and CFTC primary oversight on the industry.

