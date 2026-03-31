Two US Republican senators have introduced the “Mined in America Act” in an attempt to bring more Bitcoin mining manufacturing back to the US and codify US President Donald Trump’s executive order to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

Introduced by US Senators Bill Cassidy and Cynthia Lummis on Monday, the new bill seeks to create a voluntary “Mined in America” certification for crypto mining facilities and mining pools. Certified facilities would be required to phase out mining equipment manufactured by companies tied to “foreign adversaries,” and support the domestic manufacturing of mining hardware.

“Digital asset mining is a big part of our economy. We should be doing it here in America,” Cassidy said in a statement on Monday.

The US became the leading Bitcoin mining country by hashrate after China’s crackdown on Bitcoin mining in 2021. The US currently hosts about 38% of the Bitcoin network's hashrate, more than double that of second-place Russia.



Source: Bill Cassidyt

The bill also directs the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the Manufacturing Extension Partnership to help US manufacturers develop more secure and energy-efficient crypto mining equipment, and seeks to codify US President Donald Trump’s executive order to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.



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Despite America’s dominance in Bitcoin mining hashrate, 97% of Bitcoin mining hardware is manufactured by two Chinese companies, Bitmain and MicroBT, said Dennis Porter, the CEO of Satoshi Action Fund and a supporter of the Mined in America Act.

“The Mined in America Act breaks that dependency by building a virtuous cycle of domestic manufacturing, certified mining operations, grid-strengthening energy infrastructure and a pipeline to the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve,” Porter said.

The US Bitcoin mining industry was impacted by a several-month-long incident starting in late 2024 when the US Customs and Border Protection paused shipments of thousands of Bitmain ASIC machines at US ports.

Bitcoin mining company Luxor Technology was among those impacted. In March 2025, the firm’s chief operating officer, Ethan Vera, told Cointelegraph that the miners had been seized because they were mistakenly believed to be illegally imported radio frequency devices.

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