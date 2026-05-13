Financial institutions expand tokenized collateral infrastructure

Source: DefiLlama
Related: Stablecoins won’t strengthen global role of euro, ECB’s Lagarde says
The announcement comes as banks and financial institutions are expanding their use of blockchain-based systems for collateral management, repo financing and stablecoin settlement.
This week, JPMorgan filed to launch a tokenized money market fund on Ethereum through its Kinexys Digital Assets unit. The fund will invest in Treasury bills and overnight repurchase agreements collateralized by Treasurys or cash.
On Tuesday, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation said it will integrate infrastructure from Chainlink into its collateral management platform ahead of a planned 2026 launch to support tokenized collateral movement, valuation and settlement workflows. DTCC’s subsidiaries processed $4.7 quadrillion in securities transactions in 2025.
Separately, Broadridge Financial Solutions yesterday announced it expanded its infrastructure to support tokenized stocks, funds and money market instruments across trading and post-trade operations. The company said its distributed ledger repo platform tokenizes more than $365 billion in assets daily.
RWA.xyz data shows more than $31.6 billion worth of real-world assets, excluding stablecoins, are currently tokenized on blockchain networks. Tokenized US Treasury products account for the largest share of the market at more than $15.3 billion, followed by commodities at about $5.1 billion.
Snapshot of tokenized real-world assets. Source: RWA.xyz
Magazine: eToro founder timed Bitcoin top perfectly due to belief in 4 year cycles
More on the subject