France's SocGen plans to use its EURCV and USDCV stablecoins for tokenized collateral, repo financing and institutional settlement activity on the Canton blockchain network.

Societe Generale said its digital assets subsidiary Societe Generale-FORGE will deploy EUR and USD CoinVertible stablecoins on the Canton Network and support tokenized collateral and repo financing activity on the network.

The Paris-based bank said it plans to use the network for collateral management and short-term financing transactions tied to tokenized assets. It added that Canton’s infrastructure could be used for collateral mobility, margin management and risk management workflows tied to tokenized assets.

SG-FORGE said its EURCV and USDCV stablecoins will be used for settlement, financing and cash management activity on the network in permitted jurisdictions. The stablecoins are restricted to non-US permitted participants and are not registered under the US Securities Act, according to the announcement.

Societe Generale will also participate in the network as a strategic partner and validator. The bank previously issued a tokenized green bond on the Canton Network in November 2025 through SG-FORGE.

SG-FORGE launched its euro-denominated EURCV stablecoin in 2023 and introduced the US dollar-denominated USDCV stablecoin in 2025. Data from DeFiLlama shows EURCV has a market capitalization of about $97 million, while USDCV has roughly $20 million in circulation.

Last month, the bank integrated USDCV into the MetaMask wallet through a partnership with Consensys.

Source: DefiLlama

Source: DefiLlama

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Financial institutions expand tokenized collateral infrastructure

The announcement comes as banks and financial institutions are expanding their use of blockchain-based systems for collateral management, repo financing and stablecoin settlement.

This week, JPMorgan filed to launch a tokenized money market fund on Ethereum through its Kinexys Digital Assets unit. The fund will invest in Treasury bills and overnight repurchase agreements collateralized by Treasurys or cash.

On Tuesday, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation said it will integrate infrastructure from Chainlink into its collateral management platform ahead of a planned 2026 launch to support tokenized collateral movement, valuation and settlement workflows. DTCC’s subsidiaries processed $4.7 quadrillion in securities transactions in 2025.

Separately, Broadridge Financial Solutions yesterday announced it expanded its infrastructure to support tokenized stocks, funds and money market instruments across trading and post-trade operations. The company said its distributed ledger repo platform tokenizes more than $365 billion in assets daily.

RWA.xyz data shows more than $31.6 billion worth of real-world assets, excluding stablecoins, are currently tokenized on blockchain networks. Tokenized US Treasury products account for the largest share of the market at more than $15.3 billion, followed by commodities at about $5.1 billion.

Source: RWA.xyz

Snapshot of tokenized real-world assets. Source: RWA.xyz

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