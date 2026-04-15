Societe Generale-FORGE, the digital asset arm of French banking giant Societe Generale, has integrated its Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA)-compliant USD CoinVertible (USDCV) stablecoin into MetaMask, giving the wallet’s millions of users access to a regulated dollar token issued by a major European bank.

The company said in a release on Wednesday that under the partnership with Consensys, USDCV will be surfaced in MetaMask on mobile and web and made available for functions including trading, decentralized finance interaction and fiat on-ramping, with Transak serving as the on-ramp provider.

The integration would expand access to one of Europe’s few bank-issued dollar stablecoins at a time when regulated issuers are seeking to turn MiCA compliance into a commercial advantage. SG-FORGE says USDCV is fully backed by cash, redeemable 1:1 in dollars and issued under its ACPR electronic-money license.

Consensys CEO Joseph Lubin said in the release that stablecoins are becoming a more important part of digital financial infrastructure.

SG-FORGE CEO Jean-Marc Stenger said the MetaMask rollout was intended to broaden access to compliant digital assets.

Cointelegraph reached out to Societe Generale-FORGE and Consensys for comment but had not received a response by publication.

SG-FORGE’s euro stablecoins

SG-FORGE also issues EUR CoinVertible, a MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin first launched on Ethereum in 2023. The token has since expanded as part of a multichain strategy to Solana, the XRP Ledger and Stellar, while USDCV is available on Ethereum and Solana and listed through several exchanges and partners, according to SG-FORGE.