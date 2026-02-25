Solana’s SOL (SOL) has rallied 10% over the past 24 hours, rising to an intraday high of $86 on Wednesday.
The recovery was accompanied by a leap in futures activity, with SOL’s open interest rising by more than 5% to $5.27 billion.
Analysts are now focusing on the short-term technical setup and fundamental indicators that may signal a major turning point for SOL.
Key takeaways:
SOL price has risen 10% in 24 hours, fueled by bullishness in the broader market and Solana ETF inflows.
Solana’s symmetrical triangle breakout targets $110 SOL price.
SOL recovers with the crypto market
The SOL/USD pair rose as much as 13.6% to $86 on Wednesday from a two-week low of $75 on Tuesday, amid a marketwide recovery.
Bitcoin (BTC), the market leader, was trading at $66,800 at the time of writing, up 5% over the 24 hours. Second-placed Ether (ETH) has gained about 8% on the day to trade just above $1,990. XRP (XRP) has also posted significant daily gains among the top 10 cryptocurrencies, up 6% over the same period.
As a result, the global crypto market capitalization is up 4% on the day to $2.28 trillion on Wednesday.
Solana’s surge today is accompanied by significant short liquidations totaling $15.4 million over the last 24 hours, signaling intense demand-side pressure.
The buyers were also US-based spot Solana ETFs, which have recorded $40 million in net inflows since Feb. 9.
The growing demand-side pressure that could push SOL prices higher when coupled with increased inflows from global Solana investment products and buying by whales.
SOL’s symmetrical triangle breakout targets $110
Data from TradingView shows SOL price breaking above a symmetrical triangle on the six-hour time frame, as shown in the chart below.
The price needs to close above the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) at $86 to sustain the upward momentum.
The measured target of the prevailing pattern, calculated by adding the height of the triangle to the breakout point, is $110, coinciding with the 50-day SMA. This represents a 28.5% rally from the current levels.
As Cointelegraph reported, a daily candlestick close above the 20-day EMA, currently at $88, would open the way for a rise toward $95 and later to $117.
Glassnode’s realized price distribution data for Solana shows limited historical buying activity above $85, suggesting that the bulls could easily break this resistance.
In other words, there are relatively few SOL holders with a cost basis above this zone, reducing the chances of sellers stepping in decisively until the price reaches higher supply zones.
The next significant resistance sits at $115, where approximately 22 million SOL were previously acquired.
This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision. While we strive to provide accurate and timely information, Cointelegraph does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information in this article. This article may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Cointelegraph will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from your reliance on this information.