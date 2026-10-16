Solana’s Liu says Shanghai event postponed over registration surge
Solana Foundation President Lily Liu said registrations quadrupled overnight, exceeding the attendance limit registered with local authorities.
The Solana Accelerate event in Shanghai was postponed after pre-registration exceeded the event cap set by local authorities, according to Lily Liu, president of the Solana Foundation.
Event registration quadrupled overnight following publicity for the event, Liu wrote in a Friday X post, adding that organizers decided to postpone the event to “comply with local requirements.”
Earlier on Friday, X users claimed that the event was “abruptly suspended” as law enforcement officers were stationed at the venue.
In October 2025, a Solana event in Shenzhen was also cut short due to venue capacity and public-safety concerns, Solana’s Chinese-language community account announced then on X.
Shanghai was scheduled to open Solana’s four-city Accelerate China tour, followed by Hangzhou on Sunday, Shenzhen on Tuesday and Beijing on Thursday, according to the event’s website.
The postponement followed Solana executives’ promotion of a new Shanghai office earlier this week.
China prohibits a range of crypto-related services, including token fundraising, trading and mining. In February, the People’s Bank of China and seven other agencies doubled down on those restrictions in a notice that added new bans, including unauthorized issuance of yuan-pegged stablecoins.
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