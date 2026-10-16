Solana Foundation President Lily Liu said registrations quadrupled overnight, exceeding the attendance limit registered with local authorities.

The Solana Accelerate event in Shanghai was postponed after pre-registration exceeded the event cap set by local authorities, according to Lily Liu, president of the Solana Foundation.

Event registration quadrupled overnight following publicity for the event, Liu wrote in a Friday X post, adding that organizers decided to postpone the event to “comply with local requirements.”

Earlier on Friday, X users claimed that the event was “abruptly suspended” as law enforcement officers were stationed at the venue.

In October 2025, a Solana event in Shenzhen was also cut short due to venue capacity and public-safety concerns, Solana’s Chinese-language community account announced then on X.

Shanghai was scheduled to open Solana’s four-city Accelerate China tour, followed by Hangzhou on Sunday, Shenzhen on Tuesday and Beijing on Thursday, according to the event’s website.

The postponement followed Solana executives’ promotion of a new Shanghai office earlier this week.

China prohibits a range of crypto-related services, including token fundraising, trading and mining. In February, the People’s Bank of China and seven other agencies doubled down on those restrictions in a notice that added new bans, including unauthorized issuance of yuan-pegged stablecoins.

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