Witt’s departure leaves a leadership gap at the White House Crypto Council and marks the fourth high-profile exit from the advisory group.

Patrick Witt, the executive director of the White House’s Crypto Council, is leaving his current role for a new opportunity in the private sector.

“Serving in this administration has been the privilege of a lifetime,” wrote Witt in a Thursday X post, adding that he looks forward to continuing to support US technological advancements “in the private sector.”

Witt served as the White House’s leading advisor on the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, would have created the first comprehensive US regulatory framework for the crypto market. The US Senate failed to pass a cloture motion on the legislation in September and further progress this session is unlikely.

Witt’s exit leaves a leadership gap as he was the last remaining staffer on the White House’s council, following the March departure of White House crypto and AI czar, David Sacks and the July departure of deputy director Harry Jung.

The council’s former executive director, Bo Hines, announced his departure in August 2025. Weeks later, Hines took a role as a strategic adviser at stablecoin issuer Tether, to coordinate the company’s US expansion.

Cointelegraph has approached the White House for comment on Witt’s departure and whether they have a potential replacement to fill his role and will update when available.

Related: Patrick Witt defers military training as CLARITY heads to Senate