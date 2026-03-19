US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) ended their inflow streak amid a BTC price dip after recording $1.2 billion of inflows over seven consecutive days.

Spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs saw $163.5 million in outflows on Wednesday, according to Farside data.

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) led the outflows at about $104 million, followed by BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) with $34 million.

Daily spot Bitcoin ETF flows since March 6, 2026. Source: Farside.co.uk

Before Wednesday’s $163.5 million outflows, the ETFs were roughly $100 million shy of positive year-to-date flows, ending their longest inflow streak since October 2025.

The reversal came as Bitcoin fell below $71,000 on Wednesday, after surging above $75,000 earlier in the week, reigniting extreme fear among investors.

Altcoin ETFs share the negative sentiment with minor losses

The negative trend spilled across altcoin ETFs, with Ether (ETH) leading the losses at around $56 million, according to Farside.

Similar to Bitcoin funds, Fidelity Investments led the outflows as the Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) saw redemptions of $37 million, followed by the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) with $9 million in outflows.

Solana (SOL) saw minor losses at around $300,000, while XRP (XRP) ETFs reported zero inflows.

Investor sentiment worsened during the day, with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index briefly recovering to 26, or “Fear,” on Wednesday before dipping back to “Extreme Fear” on Thursday.

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index. Source: Alternative.me

Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com, highlighted the fragile market sentiment driving recent price swings.

“The price-action screams of a market that’s run out of puff and maybe poised for protracted downside,” Rodda said. He referred to rising inflation risks, surging energy prices from the Israel-Iran conflict, and a broader repricing of rate expectations after the Fed lifted its inflation forecast, leaving investors cautious.

Related: Crypto traders eye ‘bullish relief rally’ after Fed holds rates steady

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced on Wednesday that it would hold the Federal Funds rate steady at 3.5-3.75%, as it monitors macroeconomic impacts from the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation remained “somewhat elevated” above the Fed’s 2% target, highlighting economic uncertainty stemming from events in the Middle East.

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