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Helen Partz
Written by Helen Partz,Staff Writer
Bryan O'Shea
Reviewed by Bryan O'Shea,Staff Editor

Bitcoin ETF inflow streak nears October run, but totals still lag

US spot Bitcoin ETFs draw $1.2 billion over seven days, far short of October 2025’s nine-day $6 billion streak, as XRP ETFs turn green.

Bitcoin ETF inflow streak nears October run, but totals still lag
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US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) extended their inflow streak to seven consecutive days, marking the longest run since October 2025.

Spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs added $199.4 million on Monday, bringing their seven-day streak to around $1.2 billion, according to data from SoSoValue. The latest inflows suggest continued institutional interest, though total inflows remain far below the roughly $6 billion seen during the October 2025 run.

Total trading volumes fell to $2.6 billion on Monday, while total assets under management in Bitcoin ETFs climbed to $96.7 billion. Net year-to-date flows remain negative, following $1.8 billion in cumulative monthly outflows and $1.7 billion in cumulative inflows.

The ETF rebound has coincided with broader strength in crypto investment products, which drew about $2.7 billion over three straight weeks, lifting year-to-date inflows to roughly $1.2 billion, according to CoinShares.

Daily spot Bitcoin ETF inflows from March 9–March 17, 2026, versus Sept. 29–Oct. 9, 2025. Source: SoSoValue

XRP funds post first gains after eight-day losing streak

Spot altcoin ETFs also saw a broad uptick, led by Ether (ETH) with $138.3 million in inflows, the largest since March 4. Solana (SOL) followed the trend with $17.8 million in inflows, also the biggest since March 4.

XRP (XRP) stood out with $4.64 million in inflows, the first gains since March 4. The ETFs saw $56.8 million in outflows in the period from March 5-16.

Daily XRP ETF flows from March 4–March 17, 2026. Source: SoSoValue

Despite $33.5 million in outflows so far in March, XRP ETFs remain in the green year-to-date, supported by $73.7 million in inflows during January and February.

Solana leads all crypto ETFs year-to-date with $223 million in net inflows.

Related: Bernstein says Bitcoin rebound reflects more resilient long-term holder base

In contrast, Ether ETFs remain underwater, with $364.5 million in year-to-date outflows, following $358.5 million in inflows in March and $723 million in outflows during the first two months of the year.

Magazine: Spot Bitcoin ETFs first green week, crypto ATM losses surge 33%: Hodler’s Digest, Mar. 8 – 14


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