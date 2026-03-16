Crypto investment products continued their momentum last week, signaling resilience to geopolitical stress and strengthening the case for Bitcoin’s role as a safe-haven asset.

Crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) recorded $1.06 billion in inflows last week, led by $793 million into Bitcoin (BTC), CoinShares reported on Monday.

The inflows mark three consecutive weeks of positive flows totaling $2.7 billion, driving net inflows to around $1.2 billion year-to-date.

CoinShares’ head of research, James Butterfill, said the rising momentum over the past few weeks underscores the resilience of digital assets, particularly Bitcoin, as a “relative safe haven” compared with other asset classes.

Since the onset of the Iran crisis, total assets under management (AuM) in digital asset ETPs have risen by 9.4% to nearly $140 billion, he said.

Ethereum ETP flows about to turn neutral with fresh $315 million inflows

With the latest inflows, Bitcoin ETPs increased year-to-date gains to $933 million. Ether (ETH) funds are still in the red, with around $23 million in outflows YTD after $315.3 million of inflows last week.

Butterfill said the launch of new staking ETF listings in the US contributed to the positive momentum, bringing the flows close to a net neutral position.

Crypto ETP flows by asset (in millions of US dollars). Source: CoinShares

XRP (XRP) suffered its second week of outflows totaling $76 million, while Solana (SOL) saw $9.1 million of inflows.

Related: Bitcoin ETFs add $251M as Goldman Sachs tops XRP ETF holders

Short-Bitcoin products also recorded inflows of $8.1 million last week, highlighting that market opinion remains “somewhat polarized,” Butterfill said.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs post first five-day inflow streak, year-to-date losses still at $500 million

The majority of Bitcoin fund inflows were driven by US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which recorded their first five-day inflow streak of 2026, attracting $767.3 million in new funds last week.

Despite three consecutive weeks of inflows totaling $2.1 billion, the ETFs remain in negative territory for the year, with approximately $493 million in net outflows year-to-date.

Weekly flows in US spot Bitcoin ETFs since Jan 2. Source: SoSoValue

This week will reveal whether US spot Bitcoin ETFs can finally turn positive for 2026, after $1.8 billion in outflows in January and February were partially offset by $1.34 billion in inflows in March.

Magazine: Spot Bitcoin ETFs first green week, crypto ATM losses surge 33%: Hodler’s Digest, Mar. 8 – 14



