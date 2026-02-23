Strategy bought 592 Bitcoin for about $39.8 million last week, marking its 100th purchase since the company adopted its Bitcoin-focused treasury strategy in August 2020.

The latest purchase brings the company’s total holdings to 717,722 BTC, acquired at an aggregate cost of $54.56 billion, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday. The newly acquired Bitcoin was purchased at an average price of $67,286 per BTC, inclusive of fees and expenses.

The purchases were funded through the sale of 297,940 shares of Strategy’s Class A common stock under its at-the-market (ATM) offering program between Tuesday and Sunday. The sales generated net proceeds of about $39.7 million, according to the filing.

Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor hinted at the milestone ahead of the announcement in a Sunday post on X, sharing a chart of the company’s previous purchases alongside the caption “The Orange Century,” a phrase he has used in reference to Bitcoin’s long-term outlook.

Nearly six years of accumulation

According to the filing, Strategy did not sell any of its preferred stock under its ATM programs during the reporting period. The company has consistently used equity issuance and other capital market instruments to finance its Bitcoin accumulation.

The latest purchase extends a streak of weekly acquisitions in 2026, even as Bitcoin has traded below the company’s overall average purchase price of $76,020 per coin.

Strategy began purchasing Bitcoin in August 2020 with an initial $250 million allocation. Since then, it has steadily expanded its holdings across multiple market cycles, becoming the largest publicly traded corporate holder of Bitcoin.

With 717,722 BTC now on its balance sheet worth around $47.5 billion at current prices, the company’s exposure to Bitcoin remains central to its corporate strategy and capital structure nearly six years after its first purchase.

In a separate Feb. 20 post on X, Saylor expressed confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term price potential. “If it’s not going to zero, it’s going to a million,” he wrote.

