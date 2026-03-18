Decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) governance platform Tally is shutting down after five years of operations, citing a lack of sustainable business models for governance tooling in the crypto market.

Tally co-founder and CEO Dennison Bertram said the company will begin winding down at the end of March. He added that the company is not moving forward with a planned initial coin offering (ICO), concluding that it could not confidently deliver on the expectations that would come with selling tokens to investors.

Tally’s closure comes despite years of activity on its platform, which supported governance for hundreds of organizations and processed more than $1 billion in payments, according to Bertram. At its peak, the company said it helped secure up to $80 billion in value and served more than 1 million users.

Tally launched in 2021 as a software platform for on-chain organizations. According to startup intelligence platform Tracxn, the company raised a total of $15.5 million across three funding rounds.

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The shutdown reflects the challenges facing DAO-focused platforms after years of development and adoption. It highlights the pace of change in the industry, where even substantial achievements may prove insufficient to support a venture-backed business in DAO governance tooling.

Industry reflects on DAO challenges amid Tally shutdown

Following the announcement, builders and operators across the ecosystem pointed to a broader reassessment of DAO governance, with some describing Tally’s closure as part of a wider shift in how coordination tools are being developed and monetized.

Oku Trade CEO Getty Hill said DAO development has not met the expectations set during earlier growth phases.

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“While stablecoins have achieved the greatest product-market fit in crypto, I still believe DAOs will ultimately get there, though maybe not for another 3-10 years,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Oasis Onchain founder Stefen Deleveaux described the shutdown as “the end of an era,” reflecting on a wave of early DAO tooling projects that emerged during the 2020–2021 cycle but struggled to sustain themselves over time.

Realms DAO chief technology officer Adrian Brzeziński pointed to the stats highlighted by Bertram, saying that the “hardest truth” in crypto infrastructure is that usage does not equate to revenue. “The next wave of governance won't look like voting portals. It'll look like capital coordination,” Brzeziński wrote.

DAOs are “difficult” to operate

On March 11, Aave founder Stani Kulechov said DAOs, in their current form, are “extraordinarily difficult” to operate. He pointed to internal conflicts and proposals that can take weeks of forum posts, temperature checks and multiple votes to pass.

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