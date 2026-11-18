USDT’s breakdown of reserve assets. Source S&P Global
In August 2026, KPMG confirmed they had issued an unqualified opinion on Tether’s 2025 accounts, in the company’s first “full independent audit”. The issuer highlighted that the audit supported the financial statements issued by the company.
However, S&P said the audited statements and the auditor’s report have not been published, which limits its ability to check the underlying information. Reserve reports also do not name the custodians and counterparties holding Tether’s assets, S&P said, and attestations remain quarterly while other stablecoins generally report monthly.
Related: Tether backs Bolivian fintech bringing USDT payments to food delivery and banking
At the time of S&P’s initial downgrade in 2025, Tether disputed the result. CEO Paolo Ardoino wrote on X, “we wear your loathing with pride,” pointing to past financial collapses as “proof” that traditional systems are broken.
Although the stability rating remained at 5, S&P ended the Nov. 18 report noting that Tether had maintained a good history of price stability, particularly in the last 12 months.
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