Ironlight Group has raised $21 million in a Series A round to expand infrastructure for tokenized securities, including scaling its alternative trading system (ATS) and technology platform for issuing, distributing and trading digital securities.

The privately held company said the round included backing from institutional investors and financial services executives, led by former TD Bank President and CEO Greg Braca, along with the Sei Development Foundation.

The funds will be used to expand Ironlight’s marketplace infrastructure for tokenized assets, including the Ironlight Markets alternative trading system and its settlement platform. The company operates a broker-dealer and alternative trading system for digital and traditional securities under SEC Regulation ATS and FINRA oversight.

Austin, Texas-based Ironlight said its platform is designed to support tokenized securities across asset classes including private equity, fixed income, structured products, private credit and real estate, with blockchain-based settlement intended to streamline post-trade processes for institutional investors and wealth advisers.

The company added that the capital will support further development of its marketplace as tokenized securities gain traction across private markets and alternative assets.

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Sei Foundation broadens ecosystem initiatives

The Sei Development Foundation, which participated in the funding round, launched in 2025 as a US-based nonprofit supporting adoption of the Sei blockchain network. Funded by the Sei Foundation, the New York-based organization supports developers through funding programs, education initiatives and ecosystem partnerships.

In March 2025, the Sei Foundation said it was exploring a potential acquisition of genetic testing company 23andMe following its bankruptcy filing, proposing that the company’s genetic data could be placed on blockchain infrastructure to give users greater control over their information. The proposal did not materialize into a deal.

The foundation has also pursued partnerships around blockchain infrastructure. In February, Nasdaq-listed AIxCrypto announced a strategic technology arrangement with the Sei Development Foundation to explore integrations combining artificial intelligence and blockchain systems.

In the first quarter of 2026, Bhutan’s sovereign wealth fund, Druk Holding and Investments (DHI), said it would deploy and operate a validator on the Sei network in collaboration with the Sei Development Foundation as part of the country’s digital transformation efforts.

Sei is a layer-1 blockchain launched in 2023 that focuses on infrastructure for decentralized applications and digital asset trading. The network is backed by investors including Multicoin Capital, Jump and Coinbase Ventures.

Data from CoinGecko shows the price of SEI (SEI) at about $0.069, up about 11% over the past seven days, giving the token a market capitalization of around $465 million. The token’s value peaked above $0.37 in mid-2025.

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