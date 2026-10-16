Source: The Kobeissi Letter
Bitcoin treasury company Strive increased its holdings by more than 11% last week, using proceeds from warrant exercises to expand its cryptocurrency reserves while increasing Bitcoin exposure per share.
In a Tuesday filing with the SEC, Strive disclosed that it purchased 3,311 BTC during the week ending Oct. 9 at an average price of roughly $84,500 per coin. The purchases brought its total holdings to 32,773 BTC, making it the fifth-largest publicly traded corporate Bitcoin holder.
CEO Matt Cole said investors exercised $208 million in warrants, with about $15.3 million still outstanding ahead of Tuesday’s expiration.
Strive also amended its governing documents to establish a binding $100 minimum issuance price for its SATA preferred shares, which were trading at $99.40. Meanwhile, Bitcoin traded near $83,300, below Strive’s average purchase price for the week, while its common stock, ASST, was little changed at $27.52.
Source: Matt Cole
Bitcoin mining companies expanding into artificial intelligence and high-performance computing face a widening gap in borrowing costs as lenders examine the risks of large-scale data center projects.
According to BlocksBridge Consulting’s Miner Weekly, securing AI customers is only part of the challenge. Miners also need billions of dollars to build facilities, purchase equipment and secure power infrastructure, with financing terms increasingly dependent on the customer and likelihood of project completion.
The differences are evident in recent deals. IREN secured $3.65 billion in financing in June at a blended interest rate of 6%, followed by another $2.4 billion in August at a fixed 9% rate. The agreements cover different projects, however, making direct comparisons difficult.
The financing needs are substantial. A June BlocksBridge analysis citing VanEck estimated that publicly traded Bitcoin miners required $50 billion to fund their AI infrastructure ambitions. IREN alone faced a $21.1 billion funding gap, followed by Riot Platforms at $7.2 billion and HIVE Digital Technologies at $4.6 billion.
A proposed change to US accounting standards could make stablecoins more attractive to corporate treasuries by allowing qualifying tokens to be treated as cash equivalents on company balance sheets, according to a report from payments blockchain Tempo.
Under current accounting practices, stablecoin holdings may not count toward a company’s reported cash reserves, potentially affecting liquidity ratios and loan covenants even when the tokens are fully backed by US dollars.
The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) proposal could change that, though Tempo noted that companies would need direct redemption rights with stablecoin issuers to qualify. For example, simply purchasing USDC through a cryptocurrency exchange would not necessarily meet that requirement.
Coinbase already classified USDC and other payment stablecoins as cash equivalents in its 2025 annual report, supported by its redemption arrangement with Circle.
The proposal is open for public comment until Nov. 19, after which FASB will review the feedback before determining the final rules and their effective date.
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