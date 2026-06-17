Stablecoin regulation drives cross-border payments push

Stablecoin market capitalization stood at about $315 billion. Source: DeFiLlama
Stablecoin policy discussions accelerated globally after US President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law in July 2025.
The legislation spurred discussions around stablecoin laws in jurisdictions developing their own digital asset strategies. Hong Kong implemented its Stablecoin Ordinance in August 2025 and has recently granted its first batch of licenses.
On Wednesday, People’s Bank of China (PBOC) official Wang Xin said authorities are closely monitoring how stablecoins could affect the international monetary system and cross-border payments.
Wang’s remarks were less critical than comments made by PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng in October 2025, when Pan described stablecoins as high-risk and vulnerable to misuse for illicit cross-border transfers.
As stablecoin regulations advance globally, private-sector firms have also ramped up efforts to build infrastructure for cross-border payments.
Last Thursday, cross-border payout platform MassPay partnered with Coinbase to offer stablecoin-powered international payouts. The companies said the service would allow customers to move between fiat currencies, USDC and other digital assets while reducing costs and speeding up settlement times.
Other financial infrastructure providers have also expanded their stablecoin offerings. Stripe acquired stablecoin infrastructure startup Bridge in 2025, while Circle launched its Circle Payments Network in May 2025 to connect banks, payment companies and digital wallets for real-time cross-border settlement using stablecoins.
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