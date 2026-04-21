The United Kingdom is revisiting its payments rulebook to support the adoption of new fintech and payment technologies such as stablecoins and tokenization.

In a Tuesday announcement, HM Treasury and Economic Secretary to the Treasury Lucy Rigby said the government will consult on reforms for payment services and electronic money rules.

The Treasury said the changes are meant to create a single framework for traditional and tokenized payments, including stablecoins and tokenized deposits. It also said it plans to bring forward legislation to reduce administrative burdens for companies seeking to offer stablecoin payment services.

The Treasury also named former Financial Conduct Authority veteran Chris Woolard as digital markets champion for its Wholesale Financial Markets Digital Strategy, where he will support efforts to drive adoption of tokenized digital assets.

Woolard highlighted the growing role of digitization in financial markets, emphasizing that collaboration and a dialogue between the private and public sectors will best support the UK’s global competitiveness as a leader in digital markets.

The package comes as the UK continues to develop its broader crypto regulatory framework, with legislation expected to take effect in 2027.

A package of comprehensive measures targeting digital markets

The new package was unveiled during UK Fintech Week in London, a series of industry events supported by organizations such as Innovate Finance, the independent industry body for the UK fintech sector.

A key part of the plan is bringing stablecoins and tokenization more deeply into the payments system, including through regulatory reform as a core measure.

“This will mean establishing a single, coherent framework for both traditional and tokenised payments, including both stablecoins and tokenised deposits,” the announcement said.

Related: BIS warns dollar stablecoins could strain banks and policy

The Treasury also said it wants to reduce administrative burdens for companies seeking to offer stablecoin payment services in a move to “cement the UK as a world-leading destination for digital assets.”

UK will seek how to adapt payment regulations to AI agents

Another part of the package is the government’s decision to explore how payment regulation should apply when AI agents make transactions on behalf of consumers or businesses.

Philip Belamant, co-founder of Zilch, an FCA-authorised consumer credit fintech listed among key stakeholders, said that AI will “fundamentally change how people interact with money,” shifting payments to something that is managed in the background.

“As this becomes a reality, it’s critical that regulation evolves to support innovation while maintaining strong consumer protections,” he said.

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