Ukrainian authorities have arrested a member of an international cybercrime network wanted by the FBI over allegations of fraud and money laundering tied to losses exceeding $100 million across the United States and Europe.

The suspect was arrested in the Transcarpathia region during a joint operation involving the National Police of Ukraine and other internal security units, Ukraine police said on Thursday. Officials said the man had been wanted internationally for some time and was eventually found in Uzhhorod, where he was living under a fake identity using forged documents.

“He issued fictitious documents about his own death and continued to live in Ukraine as a “new” person, using false documents,” prosecutors said, adding that he laundered illicit proceeds through property acquisitions, often using relatives as intermediaries to disguise ownership and financial flows.

The suspect was part of a wider cyber syndicate that deployed malicious software to harvest personal data and corporate records, later using that information to extort victims by demanding payments in exchange for silence or the return of stolen material, per the announcement. The scheme targeted individuals and institutions in both the US and Europe.

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Ukraine seizes $3 million in crypto

During the investigation, authorities seized assets worth approximately $11 million, including cash, real estate, vehicles and cryptocurrency valued at around $3 million.

Ukrainian police seize crypto. Source: Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko

Officials also flagged discrepancies between declared income and assets held by the suspect associates, pointing to tens of millions of Ukrainian hryvnias in unexplained wealth accumulation. Investigators say the financial trail helped reconstruct parts of the laundering network and confirm the scale of the operation. They also identified two additional accomplices linked to the laundering operation.

The suspect faces charges under Ukrainian criminal code provisions covering document forgery and money laundering. His alleged accomplices have also been charged and remain in custody.

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Ukraine uncovers more hacker groups

Earlier this year, Ukraine, the United States and Germany uncovered another transnational hacking group responsible for blocking the systems of at least 11 American corporations and demanding ransom payments in cryptocurrency. Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said the attacks caused an estimated $1.5 million in damage, with the group consisting of more than 20 members, including seven based in Ukraine.

Authorities carried out searches at the homes of two Ukrainian suspects, seizing computers, phones, cash and documents. One suspect was also linked to the spread of BlackBasta malware.

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