Stablecoins gain ground in remittance markets

Source: UNDP
Last month, UNDP launched a Blockchain Advisory Group at the Proof of Talk conference in Paris, France, to help guide its use of blockchain technology across development programs. Beyond digital payments, the group will explore how blockchain can support digital public infrastructure and improve public systems.
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UNDP's expanded use of blockchain payments reflects a broader push to modernize cross-border payments in emerging markets, where limited access to traditional banking and high remittance costs have made stablecoins an increasingly attractive alternative.
Ripple recently acquired an equity stake in African fintech Flutterwave as part of a broader effort to expand the use of its RLUSD stablecoin and the XRP Ledger across Africa, where remittances remain a major source of household income.
Latin America is also emerging as a key market for stablecoin-powered remittances, with issuers targeting payment corridors in Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia and Venezuela.
The most active remittance channels across Latin America. Source: Claudia Wang
Former UN under-secretary-general Vera Songwe said the growing importance of digital payments extends beyond remittances. Speaking at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in January, Songwe said that stablecoins are becoming “more important than aid” in some developing economies because they provide access to digital financial services where traditional banking remains out of reach.
“650 million people don’t have access to a bank account in Africa,” Songwe told the WEF attendees. “With a smartphone, you have access to stablecoins, so you can save in a currency that is not exposed to fluctuations of inflation and making you poor.”
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