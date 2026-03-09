Finance and insurance job openings toward the end of 2025 fell to 13-year lows, according to February data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, with markets commentary outlet The Kobeissi Letter arguing on Saturday that the industry may be “bracing for more layoffs.”

In an X post, The Kobeissi Letter highlighted data showing that finance and insurance job openings have declined by 117,000 since December to hit 134,000 last month, with overall finance and insurance job listings nearing recession levels.

“Available vacancies in these sectors have dropped -410,000, or -75%, since the 2022 peak. Openings are now even lower than at the 2001 recession bottom,” The Kobeissi Letter said, adding:

“By comparison, the largest monthly decline during the 2008 Financial Crisis was -125,000. As a result, the finance and insurance job openings rate fell to 1.9%, meaning fewer than 2 out of every 100 jobs in the sector are currently vacant, the lowest since February 2010.”

Finance jobs increased despite challenges

Despite a fall in job openings in December, the finance sector was actually one of the bright spots of a US Bureau of Labor Statistics report on Friday, showing that while US unexpectedly lost 92,000 jobs in February, the “financial activities” sector posted a net employment gain of 10,000.

Breakdown of jobs market data in February. Source: CNN

The bureau instead highlighted the healthcare sector as one of the key drivers behind the 92,000 net loss, following a four-week healthcare strike by Kaiser Permanente employees that ended late last month. The healthcare sector lost 28,000 jobs in the month, accounting for 30% of the total.

Meanwhile, the information sector, transportation and warehousing, and the federal government lost 11,000, 11,000, and 10,000 jobs, respectively.

CNN reported on Saturday that extreme weather conditions may have impacted the numbers, though the bureau’s report indicated that the impact of weather conditions is difficult to quantify.​

A weak jobs market can increase the chances of the US Federal Reserve cutting interest rates to ease pressure, which could be a boon for the crypto market.

However, it can also be a double-edged sword, as the fragility could spark investors into taking risk-off strategies to weather the storm.

