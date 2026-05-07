Zhao rules out leading another crypto company

Changpeng Zhao speaking at Consensus on Thursday. Source: Cointelegraph
The Information’s report coincided with Zhao's appearance at the Consensus conference in Miami on Thursday.
The former CEO said he had been “trying to avoid [the] US” but floated the idea of revitalizing Binance.US to give users access to global liquidity. He also dismissed the idea of being in a leadership role at a crypto company again, having resigned as Binance CEO in November 2023.
“I don't think I’ve got the stamina to run another startup, to lead another company,” said Zhao. “I’m a one-trick pony. I’m okay with that level. I’m done.”
Magazine: Guide to the top and emerging global crypto hubs: Mid-2026
More on the subject