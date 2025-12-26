Bitcoin’s current setup looks like 2019, says Benjamin Cowen

As Bitcoin (BTC) continues to underperform gold and major equity indices, investors are increasingly questioning whether this cycle is unfolding differently than expected. In a new interview with analyst Benjamin Cowen, we dig into why Bitcoin is lagging traditional markets, and why the current setup may feel strikingly similar to 2019.

Cowen points out that while stocks and gold are responding positively to expectations around future monetary easing, Bitcoin appears far more sensitive to actual liquidity conditions rather than optimism alone.

That distinction, he explains, helps clarify why BTC has struggled to gain momentum even as broader markets push higher. According to Cowen, Bitcoin often requires a clearer macroeconomic catalyst before it can outperform, and that catalyst may not yet be in place.

A key theme of the discussion is sentiment. Unlike previous cycle peaks characterized by widespread enthusiasm and retail speculation, this market has been marked by relative apathy.

Cowen explains why topping in an environment of low attention is unusual for Bitcoin, and how that difference could shape the path forward over the next couple of years.

The conversation also touches on the four-year cycle debate. While many commentators argue that Bitcoin’s historical cycle framework is no longer relevant, Cowen presents data suggesting that broader market cycles, not just crypto-specific narratives, still play a significant role.

He outlines why macro headwinds, including labor market trends and restrictive financial conditions, may continue to weigh on Bitcoin into 2026, even if short-term rallies occur along the way.

Rather than focusing on exact price targets, the interview centers on process over prediction; how investors can think about cycles, risk and patience in an environment where easy liquidity is not guaranteed. Cowen also briefly addresses what this means for altcoins and why expectations for quick rotations may be misplaced.

Watch the full interview on the Cointelegraph YouTube channel to hear Cowen’s complete reasoning, charts, and the deeper macro context behind his outlook.



