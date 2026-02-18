Lawmakers, Wall Street executives, and cryptocurrency leaders will meet at US President Donald Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago club for a crypto “forum” organized by World Liberty Financial, the company backed by Trump and his sons.

Ahead of the event, the price of World Liberty’s WLFI token surged by more than 23%, to about $0.12 from $0.10. Trading volume in the past 24 hours topped $466 million.

On Wednesday, the president’s sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. — also the co-founders of World Liberty Financial — along with Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, BitGo co-founder and CEO Mike Belshe, CFTC Chair Michael Selig and others will gather to discuss crypto-related policy issues at Trump’s Florida property.

The event, described as a crypto-aligned “forum” by World Liberty, comes as US lawmakers consider a comprehensive digital asset market structure bill amid concerns about how to address stablecoin yield. Selig is scheduled to speak with New York Stock Exchange President Lynn Martin on the bill.

Although aligned with crypto policy and including lawmakers like Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno and Florida Senator Ashley Moody, the President was not slated to appear at the event as of Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, many Democratic senators are still pushing for the market structure bill to include provisions addressing conflicts of interest for US lawmakers and elected officials profiting from the crypto industry while in office.

Media outlets have reported that Trump and his family have generated more than $1 billion from crypto projects since he took office in January 2025. In contrast to the president’s second term, Trump in 2019 said he was “not a fan” of Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies, while referring to the coin as a “scam” after leaving office in 2021.

US market structure bill is under scrutiny

Passed as the CLARITY Act in the US House of Representatives in July, the market structure bill under consideration in the Senate is expected to provide clarification on oversight of digital assets by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Securities and Exchange Commission, Washington’s two main financial markets regulators.

In January, the Senate Agriculture Committee, which has CFTC oversight, advanced its version of the bill along partisan lines, with no Democrats voting for the legislation. The Senate Banking Committee postponed its markup of the bill in January after the Coinbase CEO said he could not support the legislation as written, citing concerns about tokenized equities and decentralized finance.

