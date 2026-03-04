Social media platform X will suspend creators from its revenue-sharing program for 90 days if they post artificial intelligence-generated videos depicting armed conflict without clearly disclosing that the content was created with AI.

On Wednesday, X’s head of product, Nikita Bier, said the rule aims to maintain “authenticity of content on Timeline” during wartime events, when misleading media can spread quickly.

“During times of war, it is critical that people have access to authentic information on the ground,” Bier wrote. “With today’s AI technologies, it is trivial to create content that can mislead people.”

The move adds financial penalties to X’s existing moderation tools, linking disclosure of AI-generated media to monetization eligibility.

Monetization enforcement tied to AI disclosure

Unlike traditional moderation measures such as labels or removals, the new rule targets the platform’s creator economy by restricting access to revenue-sharing for policy violations.

X said creators who publish AI-generated conflict footage must clearly disclose that the content was created with artificial intelligence. Failure to do so could lead to a 90-day suspension from the program.

Under the update, posts flagged by Community Notes or detected through metadata or other signals from generative AI tools may trigger enforcement.

Accounts that repeatedly post undisclosed AI-generated conflict videos may face permanent removal from X's creator revenue-sharing program.

The policy applies specifically to videos depicting armed conflicts and does not amount to a broader ban on AI-generated content posted to the platform.

Middle East conflict raises misinformation concerns

The announcement comes as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to dominate online discussions across social media platforms.

On Feb. 28, the United States and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Iran. Bitcoin (BTC) briefly dropped to about $63,000 but later recovered. At the time of writing, it traded near $70,000, according to CoinGecko.

AI is also becoming more deeply embedded in modern conflict environments. On March 1, the US military used Anthropic’s Claude AI model to assist with intelligence analysis and targeting during operations linked to the Iran strikes.

