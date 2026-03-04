XRP (XRP) price is up 5.5% over 24 hours and 3% in seven days, trading around $1.40 on Wednesday. This puts XRP in a position for further gains backed by several market and technical factors, according to analysts.

Key takeaways:

XRP’s potential to rise to $1.95 is backed by persistent demand from US-based ETFs.

XRP price shows a potential breakout on the charts with a target of $1.95.



XRP ETF demand makes a comeback

Institutional demand for XRP investment products has been strengthening, according to data from CoinShares.

XRP exchange-traded products (ETPs) posted inflows totaling $106.8 million in February and $1.9 million during the week ending Feb. 27. These investment products have now recorded $153 million in net inflows so far in 2026, bringing the total assets under management (AUM) to $2.4 billion.

Crypto funds net flows data. Source: CoinShares

Meanwhile, flows into spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continue, with $7.53 million on Tuesday, marking five consecutive days of net inflows. This streak has pushed cumulative inflows to nearly $1.25 billion and AUM to $1 billion, per data from SoSoValue.

Spot XRP ETF flows data. Source: SoSoValue

This indicates an increased institutional appetite for XRP products, despite the price declining 25% in 2026.

“Spot XRP ETFs recorded $9.55M in net inflows during the Feb. 23–27 trading week,” crypto analyst Xaif Crypto said in a Monday post on X, adding:

“This is a sign that institutional appetite for XRP isn't slowing down.”

As Cointelegraph reported, whale distribution has been easing amid rising larger-holder balances, improving XRP’s chances of a price recovery.

XRP symmetrical triangle breakout targets $1.95

Data from TradingView shows XRP attempting to break out from a symmetrical triangle on the daily time frame, as shown in the chart below.

The XRP/USD pair must close above the upper trendline of the triangle at $1.40, coinciding with the 200-week exponential moving average (EMA), to maintain bullish momentum.

The XRP price is “pushing above the 200-week EMA,” said analyst Egrag Crypto in a Wednesday post on X, adding:

“If we get a weekly close above the 200 EMA and $1.55, then short-term strength increases and momentum shifts.”

The measured target of the pattern, calculated by adding the triangle’s height to the breakout point, is $1.95, or 38% above the current price.

XRP/USD daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Technical analyst and trader ChartNerd said that $1.43 “remains the imminent resistance to break for a push up to $1.50.”

XRP/USD chart. Source: X/ChartNerd

As Cointelegraph reported, a daily candlestick close above the 20-day EMA at $1.42 would confirm a break of structure and possibly lead to a move toward the 50-day SMA at $1.63.